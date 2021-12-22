Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has commended Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa for his intervention in further developing the economic fortunes of the state, through establishing a standard Farmers market and Trade Center along Kano-Zaria Highway in Bebeji axis, Kano South zone.

The Governor made the commendation during his visit to the Trade Center, accompanied by the Deputy Governor, some Commissioners, Special Advisers, among others on Monday.

The project named Kofa Farmers Market and Trade Centre includes shops for farm produce and food stuffs, supermarkets, cloths and fabrics, spare parts, building material, vehicles, motor cycles, mechanic workshop, cosmetics, restaurants among others.

It is designed to be a whole sale and retail market.

It also houses a modern mega Mosque with Imam, Deputy and Ladan's residences, hundred of rest and wash rooms and a mega service station for petrol, diesel, kerosene, cooking gas, cafe and computer center among others.

"This project shows how concerned Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa is for Kano to continue as a leading commercial centre and a hub for modern business and trading" the governor said.

He further commended Jibrin for his foresight in developing a Farmers market and trade center that could give direct employment to over one thousand youths and indirect employment to about 10 thousand people.

Adding that "...your inclusion of Islamic Centre and International Schools for both Islamic and Western education for the less priviledged is another pointer to the fact that you chose literate population over uneducated population."

Governor Ganduje added that, with Kofa Farmers Market and Trade Centre, farmers would find solace in the chain of their products, farm produce, agricultural skills acquisition for the youth emphasising that, "We so much admire your effort in this respect."

In the area of patronising the facility, the governor advised Kano business community and beyond to quickly rush and get shops before it becomes late for them, insisting that, "...very soon this place will be another business hub in this part of the country for both Kano residents and travellers along the Kano-Zaria road."

In his brief remarks, Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa revealed that, he conceived and commenced implementation of the project about 10 years ago, in order to compliment effort being put by the state and federal governments in boosting the economic fortunes of the state, promote agriculture and provide job opportunities for thousands of young people.

He thanked Governor Ganduje for the visit and the government for supporting the project particularly the allocation of several hecters of land for the project.

Source: Legit.ng