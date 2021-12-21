The Nigerian ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd) has said that the country needs innovative think thank

Keffi, Nasarawa - The immediate past Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Nigerian ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), has canvassed for strong and innovative think thank as a panacea to Nigeria Development.

Legit.ng reports that while speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of Tukur Buratai Research Centre (TBRC) in Keffi , Nasarawa state, he said TBRC will fill the vacuum in the area of research and policy development, especially in the areas of security and defence, peace, conflict management, climate change, leadership and development.

Buratai explains that his passion for human capital development was borne out of his genuine desire to give back to the system and contribute his own quota.

He said the development in every sector of the nation should not be left alone for the government, saying that all hands must be on deck to achieve the Eldorado the country craves for.

The Army chief said:

“We need development in every sector of our national life, and this is something that should not be left for the government alone to do. As I have said in so many fora, there can be no real development without security and peace, and in the same vain, there must be economic opportunities, equity and justice for security and peace to exist which in turn serves as the foundation or pillars of development.

“TBRC will devote attention to the interplay between these critical factors taking cognisance of our environment and its peculiarities with a view to coming up with policies that can help the government. Our objective is geared towards a more secured and better Nigeria for all Nigerians.

“Increased productivity, improved socioeconomic well-being, increased income, infrastructure development, job creation, and improved quality of local produce for both domestic and international markets remain the hallmarks of a well-thought-out research initiative and development agenda by a prosperous nation led by a visionary/corrupt-free leader."

He said the anticipated benefits of a functional research and development programme include training people with the necessary capacity to conduct economic tasks with an appreciable degree of skill, hence achieving maximum production.

Buratai noted:

“Evidence abounds in nations throughout the world that house research centre dedicated to developing necessary initiatives and or strategies that will aid in mitigating development issues and maximizing environmental potential. While a few of nations have achieved significant milestones and or breakthroughs in this area, many others are still struggling to find their footing in terms of designing mechanisms by which their potentials can be fully realized.

“Research entails an in-depth investigation of an object or situation with the goal of promoting development and progress. It is a process that involves the collection of reliable and usable information and data on the subject of the research, as well as the analysis of the data acquired in order to reach a legitimate conclusion. Thus, the primary purpose of research is to uncover answers to important questions targeted at resolving societal problems.

He added that the leadershipis is about encouraging others to live the organization's vision, mission, and values, saying that research and well-informed policy frameworks are indispensables to those in the positions of leadership.

Buratai further stated:

“Today’s world simply responds and obeys those who are well informed and those who have fool-proofed policies.

“This is why research centres and think-tanks like TBRC are critical to success of every leader. There is no gainsaying the fact that leadership without well-informed and fool proofed policies will lack clear vision and direction. This is the major cause of setbacks in most African nations.”

