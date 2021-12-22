To celebrate Xmas, the federal government has declared Monday and Tuesday as public holidays in the country

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola made the announcement on Wednesday, December 22, on behalf of the federal government

Meanwhile, it looks already like a bleak Christmas with the rising cost price of goods in most markets across the state

Abuja- The federal government has declared Monday, December 27th, Tuesday, December 28th and Monday, January 3rd 2022 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations.

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, The Punch reports.

This announcement was contained in a statement on Wednesday, December 22, signed by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore.

It was titled, FG declares Monday, 27th, Tuesday 28th, 2021 and Monday, January 3rd, 2022 public holidays.

The minister was quoted as saying:

“We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on Humility, Service, Compassion, Patience, Peace and Righteousness, that His birth signifies.

“This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth.”

He urged Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity bedevilling the nation.

Aregbesola also enjoined all Nigerians to adhere strictly to and observe all the stipulated non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

Source: Legit.ng