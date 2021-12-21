The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari has taken stiffer actions against her staff following reports of rumoured pregnancy

This move by the First Lady is coming hours after her office denied the pregnancy rumour in a statement released on Tuesday, December 21

The directive also indicates that official engagements and work can also continue virtually as it was done previously

Abuja- Few hours after debunking pregnancy rumours, First Lady Aisha Buhari has ordered all her staff to proceed on leave until further notice.

This new development was contained in a statement posted on Aisha Buhari’s official Instagram handle (@aishambuhari), signed by Dr. Mohammed Kamal, senior special assistant (SSA) to the office of the First Lady on health and development partners, The Nation reports.

Kamal stated that official engagements and work will continue virtually.

Nigeria's First Lady Aisha Buhari speaking at the Nigerian Governors Wives Forum 2nd Annual Conference on December 2. Photo credit: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“This serves to inform all staff that the office of the First Lady will be closed for the upcoming festive period of Christmas and New Year.

“To this end, all staff are requested to proceed on leave, until further notice.

“Please note that official engagements and work can also continue virtually as it was done previously."

This is coming amid photos of Aisha which have been in circulation on social media in connection with insinuations that she may be pregnant.

AFLPM: Aisha Buhari gets presidential position in Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, was on Monday, November 22, unanimously elected as the president of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM).

The election from which Aisha emerged unopposed and as such victorious, was conducted during the 9th General Assembly of the AFLPM.

This welcome development was announced by a presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, via Facebook.

PAGGW: Buhari emerges president of prominent African organisation

In another report, President Muhammadu Buhari has been elected as the head of the Pan African Great Green Wall (PAGGW).

As announced by Chief Sharon Ikeazor, the minister of state for environment, announced on Sunday, December 5, in Abuja, President Buhari will preside over the presidency of the PAGGW for the next two years.

A statement issued by Sagir el Mohammed, the ministry's director of press, said this development came at the end of the 4th Ordinary session of the conference of Heads of State and government of PAGGW held on Thursday, December 2, in Abuja, Daily Nigerian reports.

Source: Legit