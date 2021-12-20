Dr Obialo Ibe, and his friend have been reportedly murdered in his residence in the Games Village in Abuja

According to a report, the medical doctor was murdered by his house help while another report blamed it on unknown persons

Both were planning to travel to the United States of America on the day of their murder according to the doctor's sister

In what Nigerians will describe as another tragedy, Dr Obialo Ibe an Abuja-based radiologist and his friend have been reportedly murdered.

The medical doctor and his-yet-to-be-identified friend were reportedly killed in in his residence in the Games Village area of the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday, December 15, between 8am and 11am.

However, there are two accounts of the incident.

An Abuja-based radiologist, Dr Obialo Ibe, and his yet-to-be-identified friend, have been reportedly murdered. Photo: Anthony Ogbo

Source: Facebook

Punch Newspaper reports that one of the accounts stated that the victims were murdered by some yet-to-be-identified persons, while another account accused the slain Ibe’s house help of killing him and his friend.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to one Anthony Ogbo who quoted Ibe’s younger sister, Adanna, the murdered doctor was slated to leave for the United States of America with his friend the day they were murdered.

He added that they were stabbed several times in the chest and abdomen.

He wrote:

“Obi was ready to leave for the airport. His friend came to pick him up. Adanna left for work. She later called her brother to wish him a safe journey, but could not reach him.

“After several attempts, she then called the house boy. The house boy said he left Obi at home to go out for an errand. Adanna got worried and went back home.

“On reaching home, the gate was locked from outside with a new padlock. She called the house boy again, who told her where to find the new key.

“She got into the house and found lifeless Obi and his friend in a pool of their blood. They both have been stabbed several times in the chest and abdomen. His five-month-old car, travelling luggage, plus documents gone.”

I am pained, Senator Uba Sani mourns lawmaker murdered by bandits, offers aid to family

In another, Senator Uba Sani, the lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, has condoled with the family of late Hon Aminu Rilwanu Gadagau who was killed by bandits on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway on Wednesday, December 15.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that the lawmaker, who donated N2m to the bereaved family announced that he would fund the education of the orphans left behind by the deceased up to their eventual graduation from the university.

In their reactions, the family of the deceased took turns to express gratitude to the lawmaker for the gesture.

Source: Legit