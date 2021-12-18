A man has raised an alarm over alleged plans of his family members to harm him because he converted to Christianity

According to the man, his family members are traditional worshippers of masquerades in Ondo state in southwest Nigeria

He said his decision to move to Christianity irked them and they have been after his life since then, adding that his son was also kidnapped

Ibadan - A middle-aged man, Mr. Michael Agbede, has raised an alarm over the threat to his life for converting to Christianity from traditional religion.

Vanguard newspaper reports that he also raised an alarm over the kidnap of his 9-year old son, Emmanuel.

Christianity is said to be rapidly growing in Nigeria. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Agbede, who hails from Ondo state, the incident to the threat of his life began a very long time, when his family members were against his decision to convert to Christianity from their traditional religion of worshipping masquerade.

He said his decision brought about discord between him and his family members, a situation which he disclosed, led to several attempts to kidnap him.

Agbede recalled that on several occasions, some of his family members had visited his church in Ibadan, with the aim of kidnapping him, but their failure to know his whereabouts resulted in destroying the church property worth several thousands of naira.

He said:

“Till now as I am talking to you, I don’t know the whereabouts of my 9-year old son, Emmanuel. I don’t know if he was kidnapped by herdsmen or ritualists, because he was kidnapped at his school in Ibadan.

“From my investigation, I could say the kidnap of my son is connected to some members of my family who had been on my trail.

“I was the person they had attempted to kidnap initially. They came all the way from Ekiti where I was living to Ibadan at Fayemi area, Coca-Cola, Songo Ibadan, where I relocated in search of me.

“They did not know I was not there when they stormed the place, because my co-neighbour, Mrs. Yewande Ajayi testified to it when they came, looking for me on July 8, 2018.

“They equally stormed my church to kidnap me as well, but they could not find me there. They destroyed the church property in annoyance.”

He said the case has since been reported to the police and an investigation is ongoing to unravel the mystery behind his son’s kidnap.

Source: Legit