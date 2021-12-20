The Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, December 19, from Istanbul, Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari was received at State House by his chief of staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari

The president met with his son, Yusuf who was recently turbaned in Katsina state and made the Talban Daura

Upon his arrival on Sunday, December 19, from Turkey, President Muhammadu Buhari was received by the chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The president was also welcomed by the permanent secretary of State House, Alhaji Tijjani Idris Umar.

President Buhari was ushered into his official residence at Aso Rock President with a birthday card from Gambari, administrative officer Alhaji Abubakar Maikano, and other presidential aides.

The president met his son, Yusuf Buhari (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

He also met his newly Turbaned son, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, who has been made the Talban Daura.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A presidential statement on Buhari's arrival read:

"President Muhammadu Buhari received by the Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha and Permanent Secretary State House, Alhaji Tijjani Idris Umar on arrival at the State House after an official visit to Istanbul, Turkey.

"President Muhammadu Buhari arrives at the State House after an official visit to Istanbul Turkey.

"President Muhammadu Buhari receives a birthday Card from the Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Administrative Officer Alhaji Abubakar Maikano and other aides shortly on his return from an official visit to Istanbul, Turkey.

"President Muhammadu Buhari with his Son and newly Turbanned Talban Daura Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari shortly on his return from an official visit to Istanbul, Turkey.

"President Muhammadu Buhari with his Son and newly Turbanned Talban Daura Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari and Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and others aides shortly on his return from an official visit to Istanbul, Turkey."

Why we gave Yusuf Buhari title, Emir of Daura finally reveals the truth

Earlier, following widespread criticism, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, had finally revealed why a title was given to Yusuf.

The emir who spoke at his palace during the turbaning ceremony of four new village heads, on Thursday, December 16, said the title will prevent him from strolling around and Abuja and Yola, his mother’s hometown, when the president’s tenure was over.

He said:

“We are giving him this title to reciprocate all the good things his father, President Muhammadu Buhari, has done to Daura.

“Even if you don’t like Buhari, you know that Daura of today is different from what it were six years ago. So, to reciprocate this gesture, we gave him the title of Talban Daura, which he gave to his only son, Yusuf. This will prevent him from strolling around Yola (his mother’s hometown) and Abuja."

The Emir added:

“We have many sons in Daura who excelled have excelled, but do not want to be associated with it, so Buhari stands out among them."

Source: Legit