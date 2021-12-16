Alhaji Umar Farouk says the decision to give a title to Yusuf, the son of Muhammadu Buhari was because of the father

According to the monarch, this will prevent the president's son from strolling around and Abuja and Yola, his mother’s hometown, when the president’s tenure is over

Going further, he added that this is also in appreciation of the good things his father has done to Daura

Following widespread criticism, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, has finally revealed why a title was given to Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The emir who spoke at his palace during the turbaning ceremony of four new village heads, on Thursday, December 16, said the title will prevent him from strolling around and Abuja and Yola, his mother’s hometown, when the president’s tenure is over, Daily Trust reports.

Emir of Daura gave reasons why Yusuf Buhari received title. Photo: Garba Shehu

Source: Facebook

He said:

“We are giving him this title to reciprocate the all the good things his father, President Muhammadu Buhari, has done to Daura.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Even if you don’t like Buhari, you know that Daura of today is different from what it were six years ago. So, to reciprocate this gesture, we gave him the title of Talban Daura, which he gave to his only son, Yusuf. This will prevent him from strolling around Yola (his mother’s hometown) and Abuja.

“We have many sons in Daura who excelled have excelled, but do not want to be associated with it, so Buhari stand out among them,” the emir added.

Hisbah locks up Kannywood actress for posting unIslamic content on social media

Meanwhile, the Kano state Hisbah board has locked up a Kannywood actress and social media blogger, Sadiya Haruna, for allegedly uploading sexual content on her social media handles.

The accused person, Sadiya Haruna, was initially arrested on Friday, August 20 by the head of surveillance department of Kano state Hisbah board, Malam Aliyu Usman.

A daily newspaper reports that she was then detained in the custody of the Islamic police until early Monday, August 23 when she was brought before the Sharia court sitting in Sharada area of the state.

According to the First Information Report filed against her, she was alleged to have consistently posted indecent videos in which she was dancing seductively and making sexual comments on her social media handles and YouTube channel.

Source: Legit.ng News