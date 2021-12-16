President Muhammadu Buhari will be travelling to Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday, December 16, his media aide has said

The President is expected to attend the Turkey-Africa partnership summit taking place in Istanbul

According to his media aide, the president would be travelling in the company of some ministers in his cabinet and other key officials

Barely 10 days after his return from the Dubai EXPO 2020 at the United Arab Emirates, President Muhammadu Buhari is set to depart Abuja to Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday, December 16.

A statement by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, was seen by Legit.ng said President Buhari will be attending the 3rd Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit hosted by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Shehu said the partnership summit comes shortly after President Erdogan's visit to Nigeria during which there were several meetings in the areas of energy, defence industry, mining and hydrocarbons.

The president is departing Abuja for Istanbul Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

Noting that several agreements were signed to expand existing bilateral ties during President Erdogan's visit, Shehu said Turkey's president has affirmed his commitment to expanding the volume of trade between the two countries to five billion dollars.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the organisers, the theme of the Summit is ‘‘Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity’’ and the agenda includes reviewing the cooperation between African countries and Turkey since the last summit in 2014.

Shehu noted that the summit would give the Nigerian delegation the opportunity of the gathering in Istanbul to enhance cooperation with other partners for more trade and investment opportunities in the country.

The summit is also expected to provide guidelines and direction for cooperation with African countries for the next five years.

The statement added that the president would be travelling to Istanbul in the company of his wife, Aisha Buhari; the ministers of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; defence, Bashir Magashi; FCT, Mohammed Bello; health, Osagie Ehanire; Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar and industry, trade and investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.

Others on the trip include the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

President Buhari is expected back to Abuja, Nigeria's capital city on Sunday, December 19.

President Buhari travels to UAE for EXPO 2020 Dubai

The president travelled to the UAE for the Expo 2020 Dubai which is expected to host the world for 182 days.

The event which took place in the United Arab Emirates is focused on creating, collaborating and sharing innovative experiences among peers and countries of great interest.

resident Muhammadu Buhari was expected in Dubai to engage in some of the activities during the exhibition.

President Buhari sends a message to world leaders during EXPO 2020 Dubai

The president who attended the ‘Nigerian Day’ event spoke about partnerships among world leaders for sustainable growth across the world Glad to be part of the Expo.

Buhari described it as the single most important global event of its kind to take place in recent times.

The president said the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected Nigeria and also caused some setbacks in diversifying the nation’s economy, the fight against corruption, and insecurity.

Source: Legit