FCT, Abuja - The minister of power, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is with urgency fast-tracking the delivery of adequate electricity to Nigerians.

The minister also added that the government is fully committed to rejigging the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Engr. Aliyu speaking during the public hearing on Tuesday, December 14. Photo credit: Ministry of Power

He stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, December 14 while presenting the position of the ministry of power, at a public hearing on four bills in the power sector, including the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (Amendment) Bill, organised by the House committee on power.

Engr. Aliyu also said the bills being considered by the House of Representatives are coming at the right time when efforts are galvanized by all stakeholders to confront perennial challenges of inadequate power supply in the country.

He further said the bills being considered by the House of Representatives show the commitment of the legislative arm of government to complementing the efforts of the executive arm to ensure the delivery of sufficient power supply across the country.

The minister commended both chambers of the National Assembly for showing interest in ensuring that the right environment is created for efficiency in NESI.

Engr. Aliyu says he can't perform magic in power industry

On resumption, Engr. Aliyu had declared that he is not a magician as he is in the electricity sector to add value to what is being done.

Sale Mamman, who previously occupied the position was relieved of his duties by President Buhari on Wednesday, September 1.

Aliyu who made the disclosure while resuming his official duties in Abuja, noted that citizens should not expect magic in the provision of adequate power supply.

Buhari sends Sambo's name to Senate as possible replacement for Sale Mamman

Meanwhile, President Buhari has nominated Mr. Muazu Jaji Sambo from Taraba state as a minister.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter urging the Senate to screen and confirm the nominee for an appointment during plenary on Tuesday morning, December 14.

Sambo replaces Mamman, who was sacked in September, along with Sabo Nanono, ex-agriculture minister.

