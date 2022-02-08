Former Imo guber aspirant, Robert Okpara has said that the APC government has done little or nothing in the area of security

Okpara said the nation's economy is in a sorry state because insecurity has affected direct foreign investments

He said the southeast is not building the needed bridge across zones, especially in the north in order to guarantee its place in the 2023 elections

A former Anambra state governorship aspirant and veteran journalist, Chief Robert Opara has stated his position on the insecurity bedeviling the country.

Opara who contested in the 2019 Anambra state governorship election has in this exclusive chat with Legit.ng blamed the current situation in the country on leadership ineptitude and selfishness on the part of agitators.

Former Guber Aspirant, Robert Opara. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Economy nosediving under APC government

The former APC chieftain who said that Nigeria’s economic fortunes have nosedived under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari opined that Buhari’s worse performance was in the area of insecurity.

The former guber aspirant said:

“Nigeria's economic fortunes have plummeted badly under the watch of Mr. President, although he's faired well slightly in the provision of railway infrastructure in the country. But literally, having zero solutions on insecurity remains a no-brainer for this government.”

Insecurity under Buhari

Opara said that the security crises around the country have endangered Nigeria's quest for foreign direct investments drive from within and outside the country, stating that unless the banditry explosion, wanton murders, demons killing innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians for human sacrifices are brought to book, Nigeria's image will continue to be permanently tarnished before the international community.

On herdsmen and farmers crisis, he said it is embarrassing to see that government deals with herdsmen with kid gloves while using the sledgehammer for the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. He said his position does not in any way support IPOB whom he said perpetrate criminal activities in the southeast.

Okpara said:

“You can't shut down the economic growth and prospects of 5 states over Nnamdi Kanu's deliberate expedition and fishing to the ozone layer. Unfortunately, the governors of the zone are clueless about what to do incidentally. From the last time I checked, the southeast remains part of Nigerian geopolitical space under the APC government. The indigenous people of the zone deserve protection under the federal law provisions which isn't happening now.”

Zoning/southeast place

On the controversial zoning issue, he said the processes infused in political parties' manifestos or constitutional frameworks are normally enshrined there to ensure balance and equity in the political process.

The economist and politician said:

“That framework does normally bring about peace in polity the parties that imbibe that noble culture. The many political charlatans that are playing the ostrich now, especially in the APC, are basically looking for ways and means to engulf our country in serial fire and jump out to foreign countries on their private planes.

"How can they be talking thrash because they want to rub it in that no single sole is worthy of the presidency of Nigeria? How can that be? Or aren't they having collective amnesia with that position?”

He also vowed that his position is not to support his southeast geopolitical zone that's been having a hangover from the last general elections of 2019 and now expecting the other 5 zones of northeast, northwest, south-south, north-central, and southwest to deliver the presidency of Nigeria to the zone without showing any interest practically.

The politician who is fronting a group ahead of the 2023 election said:

“How many of the so-called Ibo leaders have attempted a simple handshake across the various geopolitical zones in the country in an attempt to form and win political alliances that crown any zone as the pallbearers of our elevated presidential seat?

"My northern friend has actually shown me that my Ibo brothers can own every property and business venture that exists in Nigeria, but the north with the power block can create and cancel wealth with the stroke of the pen. Nobody transfers power or technology to people that lack the understanding of the use of such instruments.”

Southeast agitation

Recall that there have been continued agitations that it's now the turn of the southeast to present a candidate in the 2023 elections.

The southeast has never governed the country since the return to democracy. This has continued to spark debates across the country.

The All Progressives Congress may zone the president's position to the South, even though the party may not be specific on which part of the south the position would be zoned to.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party is yet to come up with a definite position on the matter.

To be continued…

Source: Legit.ng