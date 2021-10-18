More criminals were unleashed to the Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state on Monday, October 18

This came after some gunmen attacked a police station in the LGA in the early hours of Monday

In the same attack confirmed by the police command in the area, the assailants also burnt a police van

A deadly attacked has been launched by a gang of armed criminals on the police station in the Ohaukwu local government area in Ebonyi.

Daily Trust reports that the raid was carried out in the morning of Monday, October 18, by gunmen who succeeded in burning one of the patrol vans.

Not only that, the attackers also broke into the stations and freed some detained persons who are now at large.

The incident has been confirmed by the police public relations officer in the state, Loveth Odah.

17-year-old ESN commander who led Attacks on officers, stations, INEC offices in Ebonyi makes confession

Earlier, the police command in Ebonyi on Wednesday, June 23, paraded Elom Daniel, a 17-year-old youth who masterminded several attacks on officers, stations, and offices belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state.

Giving his confession at the police headquarters in Ebonyi on Wednesday, Daniel said he was brainwashed by a relative to join the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the benefit of his generations to come.

Moreover, the suspect who was arrested over allegations related to conspiracy, arson, and murder claimed that he had to become a member of the ESN to avenge Ebonyi youths of his local government area, Ohaukwu, who were killed for no reason by officers.

He said instead of going after killer herdsmen in the state, policemen attacked young, innocent persons.

Although Daniel claimed he had never handled firearms before, the young man revealed that he often visited police stations and got information from unsuspecting officers to plan each attack.

His words:

“I always give information. I did it at Ishieke police checkpoint, the one at Amasiri Junction, the one at Onueke and the one at CPS, in Abakaliki. I monitor places marked for attack, before the attack."

