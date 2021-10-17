Abeokuta, Ogun - A former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti state, Chief Ayoka Adebayo has narrated how she escaped death by the whiskers months back, thanking God for bringing her back to life.

In a statement by the special assistant to former president Olusegun Obasanjo on media, Kehinde Akinyemi and seen by Legit.ng on Sunday, October 17, Adebayo said the incident, being the second this year, was enough to roll out the drums to appreciate God in her life.

How I cheated death, former Ekiti REC Ayoka Adebayo reveals

She made this disclosure at the family Thanksgiving service, held to celebrate her 86 birthday anniversary, at her residence at Agbeloba area of Abeokuta, Ogun state at the weekend.

She told the congregants, including former president Obasanjo that the first incident occurred in February, while the other one, which devastated her happened in August in her church. but, she came back to life at the hospital, where she was immediately rushed to.

The elated celebrant recalled that "God brought back my life. I could not remember anything until I was resuscitated in the hospital."

Narrating the memories of the fateful day, Adebayo said there was an inkling of what lies ahead of her on the day.

She added:

"But, I only remember that "my brother, Oyedele, Adeyemi and I were those that sat on the same line, before I slumped on Adeyemi's lap and I don't know anything again till I was resusitated in the hospital. I thanked God.

"Who am I to get this from God. I have gone, but, God kept me, He preserve me and brought me back. It is not my making. I don't just celebrate birthdays, this one, I specifically requested that I should use it to thank God. I felt I should call you to come and celebrate with me.

"It was a unique year for me. I had gone, but, God restored my life. It was at the Hospital that I was brought back to life. I saw Wole (her son) and others all around me and was asking what happened. It was a unique period for me, hence this Thanksgiving to appreciate God, His mightiness and protection on me is unquantifiable.

"Only recently, a Professor in Ibadan who was on his way to the Mosque slumped (just like I did), and he never recovered from it. He was reported to be 69. So, who am I that I will not rejoice to the Lord for preserving me," she told the appreciable crowd in the compound."

In his address, Obasanjo described Adebayo as a special wife in his family, stressing that even when his brother died, the vacuum that could have been created by his untimely demise has been adequately felt and filled by you.

Obasanjo noted:

"Mama is special, because, she is the first wife to be educated in our family. Really, Ayoka is a wife in a million, even when my brother died, the vacuum that could have been created by his untimely demise, the vacuum has been adequately felt and filled by you.

"You said, when you slumped, you slump and you did not die because, God do not open the doors for you. You just slumped but God is yet to say your time is up. You will live to be 90, 95 and more than your mother, who died at 106. You will live to be 110 years."

