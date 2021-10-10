Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has emphasized the fact that Nigeria is stronger together as a nation

The vice president noted that people are coming together to form stronger units in the world and not breaking up

VP Osinbajo stated that no ethnic group in the country can function on its own without the other at the moment

London - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome its present challenges.

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday, October 9 during an interactive session with top officials of Nigeria’s High Commission in the United Kingdom, held at the Abuja House residence of the High Commissioner in London.

VP Osinbajo had earlier delivered a keynote remark at the Imperial College, London on Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Laolu Akande, VP Osinbajo's spokesman quoted his principal as saying:

“If you look at all of us sitting here, we represent all the geo-political zones. This is the Nigeria that will succeed, anything else doesn’t make sense.”

He said citizens at home and in the diaspora should promote the message of one country, noting that:

“Anybody who looks at how Nigeria operates will recognize that we are better off in this system, and that is the truth.”

He added:

“Yorubas are not better off on their own, Igbos are not better off on their own, the north is not better off on its own. We are better off as one nation, that is why we are strong and that is why we can face the world.”

Speaking further, the VP explained that:

“We are at a point in time in our history where we have security challenges, we have economic challenges, and if you talk about security, there are so many dimensions to it.

“If you look carefully, all of these could happen to any government and I think we are in the very best position to solve the problems that face us today.

“Security challenges that we have didn’t show up in one day but it is the government, the people, the men and women that will handle them.

“We happen to be that government, and I am very convinced that we are entirely capable of handling it. I think we are in the best possible position to solve these problems.”

Aside from the High Commissioner, Ambassador Sarafa Isola, other staff present at the meeting include the Deputy High Commissioner, Ambassador Sanni Suleiman, and the Defence Adviser, Brigadier-General Buhari Baffa, among others.

Osinbajo Speaks at UN Energy High-Level Event in London

Legit.ng had earlier reported that VP Osinbajo got a rousing welcome and interaction on Friday, October 8 at the United Nations Energy High-Level event held at the Imperial College, London.

At the event, the Nigerian vice president spoke on the global net-zero emission target and the need for a just, equitable energy transition, especially for developing countries.

Osinbajo also held a closed-door meeting with Alok Sharma, the British cabinet-ranked president-designate of the forthcoming UN Climate Conference COP26 holding at the tail end of this month through the early days of November in Glasgow, Scotland.

