Minna, Niger - Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has said the dispute between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the police hierarchy over who should recruit policemen into the force has been resolved.

PM News reports that Baba disclosed this while addressing officers and men of the police command in Niger, at the command’s headquarters in Minna on Thursday, September 16.

Legit.ng gathered that he said that now that the dispute was over, recruitment into the force would commence in earnest.

He said that between now and 2022, no fewer than 20,000 policemen would be engaged in the force to boost its manpower.

Baba also disclosed that training and retraining of officers and men of the force would now be given top priority, adding that police colleges would now be made more functional.

ThisDay also reports that he said he is a member of a national committee looking into the accommodation of policemen, pointing out that the committee had decided that not less than 1,500 houses were to be provided for policemen between now and 2021.

He revealed that a committee was presently reviewing police pensions and the welfare of officers and men, adding that the police force would work on emoluments and pensions.

Baba, therefore, urged Nigerians to support the efforts of the police by giving them reliable information that could help in apprehending miscreants in the country.

President Buhari approves recruitment of 60,000 Nigerians into police

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) said no fewer than 60,000 officers would be recruited by the Nigeria Police into the force.

It was reported that Baba revealed this on Wednesday, September 15, during a working visit to Kwara state police command in Ilorin, the state capital.

The IGP was reacting to false information claiming that the Force has commenced the 2021 police constables recruitment exercise.

Governor Masari speaks on passing vote of no confidence on IGP

In a related report, the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, on Friday, September 3, debunked reports that he passed a vote of no confidence on IGP Baba.

Masari made this disclaimer in Katsina through his media aide, Alhaji Abdu Labaran, after it went viral online that he claimed the contrary.

