As the nation continues to grapple with the emergence of a new variant of the deadly COVID-19, the federal government released fresh conditions for travellers arriving into Nigeria,The Punch reports.

Legit.ng gatherd that the Nigerian government released the updated guidelines after the United Kingdom relaxed its COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated Nigerians.

The federal government has updated the guidelines for travellers arriving in the country. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

The protocol according to Vanguard was contained in a statement released by the chairman of the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force (PTF) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Based on the protocol which takes effect from Monday, October, 25, 2021, Legit.ng highlights the revised travel guidelines for travellers:

1. All travelers arriving Nigeria must present a negative COVID-19 test conducted not more than 72 hours before boarding.

2. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated in-bound passengers will be required to observe a mandatory 7-day self-isolation in addition to a COVID-19 PCR test on days 2 and 7 after arrival.

3. Fully vaccinated in-bound passengers will not be required to observe the mandatory 7-day self-isolation but will be required to do a COVID-19 PCR test on day 2 of arrival.

4. Persons arriving on business trip or on official duty staying less than seven days in Nigeria must be fully vaccinated, produce negative COVID-19 PCR result 72 hours before boarding, and conduct a PCR test on day 2 of their arrival.

COVID-19: FG reacts to UK's new travel advisory on vaccination

Earlier, the federal government debunked claims that the government of the United Kingdom does not recognise various COVID-19 vaccines used in Nigeria.

The executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said contrary to this claim, the UK government recognises all vaccines administered in Nigeria.

Faisal made the clarification in Abuja on Tuesday, September 21, at the weekly press briefings on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign which was attended by Legit.ng reporter. Read more:

FG announces deadline for COVID-19 vaccination

Meanwhile, the federal government has set a deadline of Wednesday, December 1, for civil servants to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 announced this at a briefing on Wednesday, October 13, in Abuja.

The SGF said:

“With effect from 1st December 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions."

