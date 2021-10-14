Civil servants have been given the deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the federal government

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 said unvaccinated FG employees will no longer have access to their workplaces starting from December 1

Meanwhile, Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the committee, also announced the removal of some countries from COVID-19 restriction list

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has set a deadline of Wednesday, December 1, for civil servants to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced this at a briefing on Wednesday, October 13, in Abuja, Channels TV reported.

The federal government has set December 1 deadline for civil servants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 vaccine. Photo credit: National Primary Health Care Development Agency

The SGF said:

“With effect from 1st December 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions.

“An appropriate service-wide advisory/circular will be issued to guide the process."

South Africa, others removed from restriction list

The SGF also revealed that the government has removed South Africa, Brazil, and Turkey from the list of countries where travellers have been restricted from coming into Nigeria as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Guardian also reported.

He explained that the government took the decision to lift the ban following an emergency meeting held before the briefing.

Mustapha also commended the United Kingdom for reviewing its travel protocols which allowed fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to enter the country without having to self-isolate after their arrival.

Edo government bars unvaccinated civil servants from work

In a related development, the Edo state government has barred unvaccinated civil servants from their offices, effective from Wednesday, September 15.

The state government also barred all those who are yet to take the COVID vaccine from accessing public places.

Legit.ng gathered that this was announced on Tuesday, September 14, by the permanent secretary, Edo state Ministry of Health, Osamwonyi Irowa. He described the development as a “no vaccination card, no access to public places” policy.

