This is as the Nigerian Army has disclosed that it is planning on partnering with the Russian government on the acquisition of military equipment

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Yahaya Faruk made this revelation on Thursday, October 14

This was revealed on Friday, October 15, by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Yahaya Faruk on Thursday, October 14, at the NA's Abuja headquarters during a courtesy of the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin.

In a Facebook post shared by the spokesman of the NA, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, COAS Faruk noted that there is a need for the Nigerian military and Russia to foster their mutual relation for benefit.

The NA chief used the avenue to solicit the support of the foreign government in the provision of sophisticated equipment to assist the fight against all forms of terrorism in the country.

On his part, Shebarshin saluted the force for its contributions to the stability of the African continent in terms of military capability, trade and investment.

He, therefore express interest in supporting the NA through the provision of equipment and technical assistance.

Ambassador Alexey also affirmed the significance of the NA Aviation Unit in the enhancement of its operations in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other crimes.

Nigerian Army says over 8,000 terrorists in Sambisa Forests have surrendered

Meanwhile, the efforts of the Nigerian Army were really paying off as more armed men were surrendering to the troops, following intensified efforts of the force.

Just recently, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, says more than 8,000 Boko Haram terrorists have so far surrendered to troops.

Eyitayo, who is also the commander, sector 1, Operation Hadin Kai, made this disclosure during a visit by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu and a team of Defence correspondents from Abuja on Tuesday, September 20, in Maiduguri.

