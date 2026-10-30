Africa CDC announced the death of Dr. Marie-France Shogogo, a young doctor who contracted Ebola while working in Beni

The continental health body extended condolences to her family, colleagues, and the wider medical community

Africa CDC used the tragedy to call for stronger protection of healthcare workers on the frontlines of disease outbreaks

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has announced the death of Dr. Marie-France Shogogo, a young doctor who died after contracting Ebola in Beni, a city in the Democratic Republic of Congo known for repeated outbreaks of the haemorrhagic fever.

The continental health body broke the news on October 30, 2026, via its official account on X, describing the loss as deeply painful and calling it a reminder of the dangers faced daily by frontline health workers.

Africa CDC mourns Dr. Marie-France Shogogo after she contracts Ebola in Beni. Photo credit: AfricaCDC/x

Source: Twitter

Africa CDC's call to protect healthcare workers

In its tribute, Africa CDC said the tragedy made one thing clear: those who risk their lives to protect public health must themselves be better protected.

"It is with profound sadness that we learn of the passing of Dr. Marie-France Shogogo, a young doctor who died from the effects of Ebola in Beni," the organisation wrote.

"This painful loss reminds us of an absolute urgency: to protect those who protect us."

The organisation extended its condolences to Dr. Shogogo's family, her colleagues, and the broader medical community, adding: "May her soul rest in peace."

Beni and the Ebola threat

Beni, located in North Kivu province in eastern DR Congo, has been at the centre of some of the most severe Ebola outbreaks on the African continent in recent years. Healthcare workers in the region operate under significant risk, often in areas where insecurity and limited resources make infection control difficult to maintain.

Dr. Shogogo's death adds to a pattern of health worker fatalities linked to Ebola response efforts in the region, underlining the human cost borne by those at the front of outbreak containment.

See the X post below:

Nigeria confirms Ebola case

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's health authorities have confirmed a case of Ebola disease in the Federal Capital Territory, with the Federal Government moving to strengthen surveillance and response measures across the country. Legit.ng reports that Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate said 44 close contacts had been identified and tracing was already underway.

Source: Legit.ng