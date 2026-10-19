BBNaija winner Phyna publicly confronted actress Etinosa Idemudia during a live stream over a video she claims dragged her name without cause

Phyna alleged that Etinosa used her name in a film that has garnered over 2 million views while also insulting her in the comments section

The reality star made clear that Izzy Ogbeide is someone she considers family, and she will not stay silent about being dragged into their dispute

BBNaija winner Phyna has taken to a live stream to publicly call out Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia, accusing her of dragging her name into an ongoing feud that has nothing to do with her.

Phyna, speaking from abroad, directed her frustration squarely at Etinosa after the actress reportedly released a video involving both her name and that of Izzy Ogbeide, challenging Izzy to show up in Liverpool.

BBNaija's Phyna shares what Etionsa did to her as she calls catress out. Photo credit@!bbnaiajphyna/@etinosa

Source: Instagram

Phyna made it clear she had no part in whatever dispute exists between the two women, and she was not pleased to find herself mentioned at all.

"I no go shout for this live stream because I no dey Nigeria. This live stream is for Etinosa, Etinosa, you carry yourself say that Izzy Ogbeide — that one still no even do, you dey involve my name for the yeye video una dey do. Wetin dey worry you, Etinosa? You dey craze," Phyna said.

BBNaija's Phynashares plan for Etinosa, as she called her out over their feud. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna defends Izzy Ogbeide

The reality TV star was equally vocal about her relationship with Izzy Ogbeide, whom she described as a mother figure. She stressed that regardless of whatever conflict Etinosa has with Izzy, she will not tolerate being used as a pawn in that drama.

"First, Izzy Ogbeide is my mama. I no know the fight wey you fight; I no know wetin dey between you. That video wey you do say you dey Liverpool make Izzy come outside, abeg, wetin my name dey find inside that video? Are you normal in your head? If you wan do video to insult her, you can do that; I dont joke with her; she is my mama. Wetin my name dey find for the video," she added.

Phyna: Over 2million views on movie

Phyna went further, alleging that Etinosa featured an insult aimed at her in a film that has since crossed 2million views, accusing the actress of deliberately using her name to drive engagement.

"You do film take one full scene insult me say BBN out of sympathy make me win. Na so una dey find my trouble, full scene. That film is over 2 million views; you dey use me gather engagement. Remove my name, don't involve me. You go come my comments section still dey insult me," Phyna stated.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with their reactions:

@msjorjiabg wrote:

"I Told her when I see you!"

@msjorjiabg added:

"It's on site!"

@istri_b commented:

"This Una saga na abroad saga oo, 3 of una dey abroad."

@iykemond said:

"They will always come at phyna first to provoke her, when she starts her own now, they will say she's razz. Person go de mind her business, u go come for her like say she stole ur left ear"

@mel_aniegoddess reacted:

"Etinosa wey deey struggle with breathing talk. Phyna go off her"

@ogbennadesire wrote:

"You go win"

@tammytam623 added:

"Phyna stay back all road leads to Liverpool."

Phyna declares readiness to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently declared she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed this during a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on

Source: Legit.ng