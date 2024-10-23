BBNaija No Loose Guard winner Kellyrae and his wife Kassia took their fans down memory lane before they joined the reality show

The couple showed their days of humble beginnings when they could not afford a car and had to enter a keke (tricycle)

Both of them were hopeful that they would get one and it spurred them to save the video for the day they would have a car

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) No Loose Guard winner, Kellyrae Sule, and his wife Kassia showed off a past moment of their lives when they could only afford to ride in a keke (tricycle).

Kassia noted that they were a beautiful couple and wished they owned their car. The reality stars said God would do it for them as they smiled in the old video.

Months down the line, Kellyrae won the reality show and was given a car as part of the winning prize. The couple flaunted themselves in the car and admitted that God has granted their heart desires.

Kassia kissed Kellyrae in the video as they vibed to good music in their latest car. Several fans were happy for them as they shared in their growth.

Watch the video below:

Fans share excitement about Kellyrae's new car

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Kellyrae and Kassia's Keke to car owners' video below:

@realnomzy:

"This is a story of when the lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. Congratulations once again."

@nanakua_k:

"Awwww love organic stories enjoy the Grace of God on your life."

@Ebyfyn:

"The humble beginnings. God definitely rewrite anyone’s story."

@missginapromote:

"The God that DID it for you two should do it for us too."

@GodFatherLino:

"Based on believe. Never give up, your miracle is just around the corner. What God has started in your lives, will be perfected & permanent, IJN."

Kellyrae opens up on marriage to Kassia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kellyrae had finally revealed the true nature of his relationship with a co-housemate Kassia.

During the eviction show on Sunday night, September 29, Kassia was evicted, and Kellyrae used the opportunity to share the news.

The housemates went wild with excitement while some shared what they thought about Kellyrae and Kassia.

