Nigerian-born South African model Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is set to represent the country in the Miss Universe 2024

The prestigious event is set to be held in Mexico, with different model from all parts of the world standing in for their countries

A pre-arrival poll was run and Chidimma's position on it has created a major buzz in the social media space

It is not time for Miss Universe 2024 yet, but Chidimma is already making Nigerians proud. The embattled beauty queen arrived in Mexico in October 2024, preparing to bring home the crown.

Recall that Chidimma Adetshina has been the subject of numerous controversies. She entered the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant as Miss Taraba after withdrawing from Miss South Africa due to negative online comments about her nationality and accusations of fraud by the South African Home Office.

Chidimma's position on the pre-arrival poll sparks joy across social media. Credit; @africafactzone

Source: Instagram

In recent events, the 23-year-old Nigerian beauty queen has emerged at the number 3 spot in the Miss Universe 2024 pre-arrival hot picks ahead of the November 16, 2024, pageant. This news delighted Nigerians, who opined that Chidimma had a high chance of emerging as the winner.

See post below:

Chidimma's position on the pre-arrival poll sparks joy across social media. Credit; @africafactzone

Source: Twitter

Peeps react to poll result

Read some comments below:

@PrivateJay01:

"Enemies of Africa at 14 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Prettypruddie:

"No one can stop her shine, not even the bitter zulus 😂."

@ZiyaMadlakes:

"Congratulations in advance Nigeria deserve that consolidation win, they have not won anything as a country in past year."

@DamilareOdulesi:

"Where is the candidate of the Xenophobic South Africans?"

@ossaivictor1_:

"This is a big achievement for Africa. I keep wishing her a greater height 😎."

@PaulPositive4:

"South Africans will not sleep well today 😂."

@Atandalukman_:

"South Africans would be crying right now 😂."

@CryptProfessorX:

"We can all get her to no 1 after all she’s representing Africa."

Video as Chidimma Adetshina arrives Mexico

Meanwhile, Nigerian-born South African model Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is set to represent the country in the Miss Universe 2024.

The international event will take place in Mexico, with models from all over the world representing their countries.

The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant organisers have announced their support as they guide Chidimma into the global spotlight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng