BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, Ozee and Onyeka’s friendship seems to have reached a new milestone

During their Thursday night pool party, the BBNaija stars were seen exchanging a kiss after Ozee initiated it

The video went viral and drew a series of reactions from fans of the show, with many of them taking sides

BBNaija No Loose Guard star Ozee Mbadiwe and Onyeka Chigbo are making headlines after they were spotted sharing a kiss.

Recall that there has been a lot of drama surrounding Ozee and Onyeka’s friendship. The latter denies having feelings for Ozee, he also claims to have a woman outside of the house and tells his colleague to maintain her boundaries.

However, during the recently held Thursday pool party, it did not seem that Ozee wanted to keep his distance from Onyeka as the camera captured him walking towards her in the pool.

Fans react to trending video of Ozee kissing Onyeka. Photos: @ozeembadiwe, @itsonyekachigbo

In the viral clip, Ozee is seen looking around before lifting Onyeka’s head and kissing her on the lips as she dances in the pool.

See the video below:

Fans react as Ozee and Onyeka kiss

As expected, Ozee and Onyeka’s kiss soon became the topic of discussion on social media. Many netizens had mixed feelings about their exchange, considering that Ozee had denied kissing Onyeka in the past after being questioned by Ebuka.

Read their comments below:

Lillykobi:

“He will deny like he deny the kitchen one way me sef see the guy is a player if not camera he will the two babe.”

Queenphayte_official:

“After now he will say that never happened 😂😂 abg vote KELLYRAE.”

Iwuagwupamela:

“This guy no get any madam for outside 😂😂.”

nice_onlinestores:

“At least Delulu shippers have finally got what they wanted 😂.”

Yamkela992:

“This is cute😍😍let's continue to vote for Vicky.”

Hilda_chibuzor:

“😂😂 I saw it oooo…..from Victoria is wearing short skirt to this….lmao.”

Daughter_of_albert1:

“He still initiated this one oo😂😂😂.”

Maryambosslady001:

“I hope ozee will not deny it Sunday ooo evidence dey ooo😂.”

Kizzvic:

“Omo his game is very clear now😂.”

Fifilee6:

“After they will say she went to meet him😂😂😂now he came looking for her 😂😂😂she brought forehead he carry mouth😂.”

Amewaterz:

“When Ebuka ask am queshun now, e go open webster dictionary 😂.”

de_energygoddess:

“They'll still deny when Ebuka asks. Girl has been craving 😂.”

Emeldahn:

“Well done Ozee and Onyeka u successful made me watch this season lol all I can say is I don’t regret watching it cause u made everything interesting 😂.”

Mariama6208:

“This night sweet me die.”

Mercy Eke apologises to Onyeka's team

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Eke was recently dragged into BBNaija No Loose Guard season drama over a tweet that was shared on her page about Onyeka.

Recall that Onyeka started making social media headlines over her fight with returnee evicted housemates, Dami, Rhuthee and Chinwe. While some netizens praised her, others did not. One of the negative comments about Onyeka came from Mercy Eke’s official X page.

In the now-deleted tweet, the No Loose Guard housemate was called a gold digger for being close to the Mbadiwe twins. Not stopping there, it was added that they had no gold.

Source: Legit.ng