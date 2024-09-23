Big Brother Naija Shaun spurred massive reactions online after some of the housemates discovered that he didn't pack his belongings for the eviction

Legit.ng reported that the model was one of the three housemates who left the reality TV show on September 22

A recent video online saw Wanni and Onyeka helping the reality TV star arrange his unpacked belongings

In an unexpected twist, the Big Brother Naija housemates found that Shaun, the recently evicted housemate, did not pack his belongings before being evicted.

Typically, Big Brother Naija housemates who face eviction pack their stuff before the Sunday night live eviction show, unsure whether they will leave.

In a recent video, Wanni and Onyeka put Shaun's clothes and possessions into a bag, indicating that he had not packed before the eviction.

Some viewers remarked that Shaun appeared overly confident going into the eviction, which could explain why he didn't prepare beforehand.

BBNaija Shaun triggers reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@highchart:

"Very proud boy."

@BlessedAjoke:

"Over confidence 🤣🤣 anyway I didn't expect it too . With all the noise Shaunsters."

@obynofranc:

"And he lied on stage that he knew he was leaving."

@Abbietrends:

"Really , over confidence but e shock me sha the way his fans were posting SS of votes I thought he topped sef ."

@luvate_stella:

"Funny. I thought he said that he knew he was gonna leave. Or maybe he was counting upon miracles deep down."

@Peaceofmind0135:

"The Shaunsters' orchestra: loud, proud, and off-key! Overconfidence hitting new highs!."

@IamRayzi:

"Leave Shaun alone, he has been used to sell the show enough. He packed his bags because he knew Biggie will evict him today. Face the remaining housemates and use them sell the nonsens show."

