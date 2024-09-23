BBNaija Wanni received the shock of her life after the eviction of her Twin sister Handi was announced

The Danki twins came in as a pair, but both were separated due to Biggie's rule and now an unforeseen eviction

Last night, she was spotted shedding tears in a corner as she ruminated on the painful exit of her sister from the show

Nigerians were shocked to see the exit of Handi Danbaki during the last eviction show. It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported that a number of the hosuemates were put up for possible eviction, including Wanni, her Twin sister, Handi, and Shaun.

In a disappointing turn of events, Handi left the show, following Shaun and Tjay. Following Handi's eviction, Wanni felt so lonely and heartbroken.

Fans react as Wanni shed tears over Handi. Credit: @wanni_twinny

Source: Instagram

Wanni was initially seen pacing aimlessly around the dressing room before being spotted wearing dark shades and crying in the Garden.

Watch video here:

It was reported that following his eviction, Chinwe, who was evicted a while ago, went on Twitter to post a meme that seemed to mock Shaun.

Fans react to Wanni's tears

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@seqeenat:

"Na Shaun own pain her pass her sister 😂."

@_official.blossom:

"No pity votes biko. The money is for Kellyyyyyyy🙌❤️."

@wendy10_14:

"Wanni give it all your best this week. We will also try our best to make you win babyyyyyy."

@daidee18:

"Everywhere Wanni Wanni Wanni….tell me who is the show again."

@oges_hairs:

"My star girl..... you are going to shine so bright no body can dim your light ...... you are a winner....... haters will only keep ranting."

@olufemi_10:

"She just finished eating huge semo and ogbono soup o after crying 😂😂😂😂. These people sef😂. Person dey cry on KellyRae money!!!! 😂."

@alhaji_kabore:

"Take heart baby , We Got Your back , That Money Is for you😘🙏💯."

@munsugarkamara:

"You’re loved Wanni, plz be good for us!!!😢❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@pretty_concy:

"Wo.... She should stop this emotional blackmail, it's not as if person kpai 😏😏."

Biggie dirties his garden to punish housemates

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Biggie punished the housemates on the reality show for an offence he didn't tell them about.

In the recording, he scattered and dirtied the garden and asked them to put everything back in order.

When the housemates saw what Big Brother had done, some smiled while others screamed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng