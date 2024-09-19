Biggie has been a bit strict towards the hosuemates recently, and they have been feeling the heat

A couple of hosuemates are currently serving punishment after they flouted Biggie's rules by deciding not to Freeze when he asked them to

This comes after Kassia, Wanni, Handi and Shaun got served their first strikes after being accused of conspiracy

Biggie does not joke about his rules, and despite his strictness lately, it appears that some hosuemates still take him for granted.

On Wednesday, September 18, Biggie asked hosuemates to Freeze and ordered a Ninja to take their cooked food away. While that went on, some hosuemates apparently made certain movements while some continued talking.

Wanni, Onyeka, Victoria, and Others get punished by Biggie.

In a brief sent through the current Head of Hosue, Sooj, Biggie ordered the punishment of those who flouted his rules.

Wanni, Shaun, Handi, Onyeka, Victoria, Kassia, and Tjay have been assigned hula hoops and told to stand in their assigned positions, except they need to use the restroom.

Some fans have said Biggie was partial about this, as Anita and Topher should have also been punished, but as we all know, Biggie sees everything and makes the rules.

It will also be recalled that Biggie recently served some hosuemates strikes over conspiracy.

Reactions trail Biggie's punishment

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@nanaa_cuddy:

"Why is Onyeka surprised as though she did nothing wrong."

@vy.vyana:

"When will the parrot spill the beans."

@blackisbeauty6:

"Kellyrae go dey regret why he gave Kassia to do anything she likes 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@dadiva_beautyworld:

"Una h@tred for Onyeka no go allow una see how useful and talented that lady is, in almost all their tasks she has been the one engineering it😍😍, blessed children 💯, talented child 💯, intelligent child 💯 ,beauty with brain 💯, Onyeka na full package 😍."

@barbie_pink_21:

"Biggie Kassia only told d ninja to turn off d gas for her because there was groundnut oil on fire...... Nelly, Tropher n Anita was talking when d Ninja took their custard and potatoes n yet Biggie didn't punish them."

@barbie_pink_21:

"Where there's punishment, there's SHAUN 😂😂😂."

@vee_tee2020:

"These are the real people that Carry’s the show. Nah their names dey dey every story for the house. My Wanni and Handi don turn tortoise 🐢 for biggie house 😂."

@lil_maamii:

"Teejay go chop punishment bfr e go house on Sunday 😂😂😂😂."

Ben reunited with his family

Meanwhile, Nigerians found it refreshing to see evicted Big Brother Naija's housemate, Action Ben, reunite with his family.

The former No Loose Guard housemate was evicted from the show alongside his love interest Chizoba during the last eviction round.

Ben also introduced Chizoba to his family, which melted the hearts of netizens who have been rooting for their ship.

