Big Brother Naija season 9 has left fans and viewers on the edges of their seats as they anticipate the grand finale

A popular Nigerian young man acting as a spiritualist gave his predictions on who would be the winner of the show

This came after he foretold the housemate that would make it to the top 5 finalists of the reality TV show

A Nigerian man masquerading as a spiritualist on the popular video app TikToker has continued to spur reactions around the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 9 show.

The young man, identified as @geraldinoes, made another post about the reality TV show, predicting who the heroes and stars would be.

'Spiritualist' talked about who would become BBNaija season 9 star.

Wearing and using his perceived forecasting instruments, @geraldinoes claimed that the female twin housemates Wanni and Handi would win the crown for this 'No Lose Guard' season.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TikToker had taken netizens aback with his stunning prediction about the top five housemates of the BBNaija reality TV program.

He spoke while wearing a red band around his neck and carrying a little mortar and pestle tied with a red rope.

With an unshakeable conviction, he named Wanni, Handi, Kellyrae, Kassia, and Victoria as the top five housemates who will compete in the highly anticipated grand finale.

Watch his video below:

In a previous report, four pairs of housemates were put up for eviction on the BBNaija No Loose Guard season.

Housemates nominated their colleagues for possible eviction for the second time this season after fans voted to save their faves last week.

Shortly after the nomination list was announced, netizens took to social media to drop their hot takes.

Toke Makinwa takes permission from Wanni to date Shaun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toke Makinwa had a playful time during her recent visit to the Big Brother Naija house.

While hanging out with the No Loose Guard housemates, Toke Makinwa informed Wanni that she would be sharing Shaun with her.

This video piqued the interest of netizens, and many of them are making light of the issue with a few snarky remarks.

