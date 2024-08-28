It's week five on the Big Brother Naija show, and the drama is getting even more intense, as there has been a regular clash of personalities

One of the pairs of the BBNaija house, Doublekay, is unhappy about Wanni's constant rudeness towards Kellyrae, Kassia's husband

According to his wife Kassia, they noticed the twins had been distant from them since the Flourish pair got evicted

Kellyrae bore his heart out to Big Brother in his last diary session with his wife. The duo, who have been drama-free in the house, seem to be experiencing friction from one of the twin pairs, Wanni X Handi.

While Doubleday, the married pair, talked about the house with Big Brother, Kellyrae revealed that he noticed Wanni had been rude to him about four different times.

Kellyrae says Wanni and Handi have been distant. Credit: @wanni_twinny, @iamkellyrae

Source: Instagram

His wife also shared that it all began after the Flourish pair's eviction, as they used to be close pals with them.

However, they assumed that Wanni X Handi was beginning to project their "disgust" for Rhuthee. Kellyrae noted that he no longer finds it funny, considering they have been put up for eviction this week.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Handi recently expressed her feelings for Kellyrae, adding that she's always comfortable talking to him.

How fans reacted to Kellyrae's diary session

See what fans had to say about what Kellyrae and his wife, Kassia, said to Biggie:

@pumeza_mthembu:

"Don't worry Kelly, we all know Wanni is so rude and have selective respect. She looked down on Ninjas that one."

@chidimmaakaniru:

"I totally understand you Kelly, if they insult Biggie that kept them in the house, feed them, been given them every thing, who are you?"

@0luwatimayomiwa:

"Wannixhandi fans dey feel the heat from doublekay their mind no touch ground again."

@king_mancy:

"It’s diary session Kelly…..feel free to speak your mind."

@mezzyeva:

"No matter the talk, doublekay is winning.the money is legalized."

@amazingjuliee:

"You will be fine Kelly."

@joynnk0512:

"For you to dey count how many times wey Wanni don dey rude to you means that you dey really feel the girl."

@chydec62:

"The comment section shows why we have the type of leadership we have in this country."

@pretty_chandelier:

"Y’all stop acting like y’all blind especially razz mattaz fans."

Kellyrae Blasts Kassia for wrongly 'touching' housemate

There seems to be fire on the mountain as Kellyrae was seen getting angry at his wife, Kassia, on the BBNaija show.

Recall that the Doublekay couple is the only married couple on the Big Brother Naija show, but they pretend to be singles.

A recent clip circulating online saw the duo experiencing a crisis in their relationship as Kelly attacked his wife.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng