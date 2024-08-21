There seems to be fire on the mountain as Kellyrae was seen getting angry at his wife, Kassia, on the BBNaija show

Recall that the Doublekay pair are the only married couple on the Big Brother Naija show but are pretending to be singles

A recent clip circulating online saw the duo experiencing a crisis in their relationship as Kelly attacked his wife

Fans of the Big Brother Naija show were surprised to witness the first fight between the show's only married couple.

Recall that the Doublekay duo went into the house disguising themselves as singles to enable them to explore their full potential on the show.

However, as smooth as their journey has been, they seem to be having a hiccup, as Kellyrae was seen having an intense conversation with his wife, Kassia.

In the fresh viral clip, the couple argued, as Kelly hammered on seeing his wife touch the nipple of another male housemate. Kassia tried to defend herself, but Kelly shut her up, asking her to listen to him - her husband.

It was not clear who the other housemate was, but Kelly said he heard the person say Kassia was touching him.

In another clip, Kassia told Kelly that she would stop playing with the male housemates as they reached a resolution.

All this came after Kelly confirmed to Biggie that he had permitted Kassia to flirt.

Peeps react to Doublekay fight

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@g.i.f.t.256:

"The money is divorced vote WxH."

@enzokuhle_sokoni:

"The money is arguing but still married."

@loveth_arena:

"My babies have settled."

@casandra_mazia:

"Every relationship has its ups & downs, never smooth."

@youngsteph16:

"So Bbnaija Facebook perfect couple can quarrel?"

@d_bestivy:

"Small stubborn woman."

@realityhottakes:

"Wetin biggie put for him water, today o? All the ships are having troubles at the same time."

Toby Forge heartbroken over Kassia's marriage

Recently evicted housemate Toby Forge is shocked after discovering his love interest, Kassia, is married.

Recall that the Doublekay duo went into the house disguising themselves as singles to enable them to explore their full potential on the show.

Kassia smote Toby Forge, who constantly professed love to her, but unfortunately, he got to find out her real status following his eviction.

