Amid the ongoing BBNaija show, housemates in a certain reality show have cried out for help

In a viral video, the housemates who claimed to be a part of Biggie Mansion show shared how they were stranded with no access to basic amenities

The video of them voicing their frustration has spurred comments from Nigerians, as many found it funny

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) TV show has remained at the forefront, with the 2024 edition already bringing different commotions from housemates.

Amid the dramas from BBNaija, a trending video of housemates from a certain reality show calling out for help has left people talking online.

In a viral video, the housemates lamented that they don't have access to food, water, or electricity, as the show organisers left them stranded at a house in Lekki, Lagos state.

They also claimed to have paid the sum of N25,000 each, amounting to N500k in total.

The housemates who said they paid to be on the show, shared how they contribute for fuel and also move out to buy food to eat.

In the viral video shared by Sabi Radio, sighted by Legit.ng, the housemates called on Nigerians to rescue them.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2023, some celebrities created a BBNaija parody known as Big Brother Ikorodu.

People react as stranded housemates lament

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

dlightfoodandspice:

"This is the real Nigerian reality Show, no light, food, fuel or water."

mar.ghee:

"They trekked to buy food but can’t trek home? the audacity. Go home first na. Then call them out from home."

emaxlilceo:

"no be room and palour una dey so ?"

myhairven:

"Open the door and go home my brothers and sisters."

obashortlets:

U go Nigeria reality show, una dey compalin .:: no be Nigeria Realty be that ??

