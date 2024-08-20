Victoria from the Shatoria pair has pulled Handi for a conversation over their brewing drama with Chinwe

Recall that Chinwe tried to calm the twins down during their fight with Ruthee of the Flourish pair

However, things have been off between the twins and Chinwe, who is also Victoria's friend in the house

With Biggie's new twists, some housemates are careful not to make enemies, while others try to solidify their alliances.

A recent conversation between Victoria, Shaun's partner, and Handi has many dropping hot takes. During their chat, Victoria asked Handi about Chinwe.

She also noted that she would not want to be caught in the middle of their beef, as anything she does in the house would inadvertently affect her partner, Shaun.

Victoria maintained that she liked Wanni and Handi, as they were close to Shaun.

However, Handi assumed that the vibe had just been off between them (the twins) and Chinwe and that Victoria had nothing to worry about.

Watch the video here:

Victoria is friends with Chinwe, DJ Flo and Ruthee. But after Wanni and Handi's shouting match with Ruthee, she seems scared of being in the twins' black book as well.

Peeps react to Victoria and Handi's conversation

See how some Nigerians reacted to Victoria's talk with Handi.

@jackieee22__:

"Big brother or family reunion? Lmao."

@sheenahlove4:

"Somebody tell me what exactly happened, is it a breakup."

@shamykaypitia:

"I have no problem with any one in good teams with my Vicky."

@nini_999999999:

"Victoria I love u dear, keep being you."

@cecic6029:

"Victoria= Steeze all round."

@mama_bear091:

"Victoria please run away from this h*rny girl, she will table everything to shaun and even add jarah."

What DJ Flo wants to do to Handi and Wanni

DJ Flo reacted to her eviction from the Big Brother Naija show and the way she was taunted by Wanni and Handi.

The disc jockey and her partner, Ruthee, were among the pair to leave the house last Sunday during the eviction show.

While granting an interview with Ebuka, she said she wanted to react after the twins made fun of her and her partner.

