Days after Big Brother Naija Season 9 housemates Sooj and Nelly were caught in the bathroom getting freaky, another clip of them in the toilet leaks

The viral clip emerged online after the Thursday night pool party after all the housemates went for a swim and were clad in very raunchy outfits

Sooj and Nelly's romance has grown substantial, and both housemates have found it challenging to keep their hands off each other

More housemates from the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9 show have begun to open up more about their romantic affections and love life.

One of the new ships in the house that has caught the attention of many housemates lately is Sooj and Nelly.

Trending video of BBNaija stars Sooj and Nelly in the toilet getting freaky trends. Photo credit: @official_queennelly/@sooj_official

Source: Instagram

A trending video of the lovers hiding out in the toilet and getting freaky with each other has stirred massive interest from netizens.

This isn't the first time the BBNaija lovers have been spotted in secluded areas getting raunchy with each other.

Netizens compare Nelly and Handi's raunchy moments

The viral videos of Nelly and Sooj have stirred mixed reactions, especially from fans of other housemates.

Another housemate who has been quite open with raunchy moments is one of the twins, Handi, and her lover, Shaun.

Both have also been very romantically active. Netizens have compared both female housemates and noted how raunchily active they've been since entering the house.

Below is the trending video of Sooj and Nelly getting down in toilet:

Reactions trail leaked video of Sooj & Nelly

Here are some of the comments that trailed the leaked video:

@love_peace4010:

"Why camera dey Inside bathroom."

@laurineaugust:

"Difference between your fav and Nelly is that they knew the English called "private/self value. Hence the reason why Nelly was able to know that she needs to make use of the bathroom."

@_xavier_seven:

"Na only handi and Shaun own dem Dey talk this one nko."

@am_de_blessings:

"Biggie go carry grand children tire dis season."

@giftmira1:

"Dey can never be other Nengi any were."

@mamsenow:

"She said she didn't go there to have a ship? So what's this called? Taaaah!!"

@the_real_ujay:

"And she go Dey form good gyal on camera?"

@rukkky_kay:

"And she go dey lie for Anita."

@virgingurl_:

"Na from toilet una dey carry Belle ooo."

@travel_liesure10:

"Nelly a Queen. Slow to speak, carries herself well, mature in her ways not Razz."

@hawt_tee0:

"It was after this he gave her the ancestral neck chain."

"Please sleep with me" - Kassia begs Kelly

In other BBNaija news, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kassia told her husband, KellyRae, to spend the night in her bed.

After they were caught locking tongues in the dark, Kassia was heard telling her partner not to go back to his room.

She asked him to share her bed while noting that she missed him.

Source: Legit.ng