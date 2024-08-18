The raunchiness happening in the Big Brother Naija house over the last few days has reached a whole new level, and it has sparked a massive uproar on social media

A recent video of BBNaija stars Sooj and Nelly getting freaky with each other in the bathroom has emerged online, and it has got people talking

As if that wasn't enough, hours after Sooj and Nelly were caught on camera getting freaky in the bathroom, another clip of Ozee and Victoria in a romp session has gone viral

Some recent bedroom drama from the Big Brother Naija show has sparked massive reactions online, as more housemates get booed.

Hours after a video of KellyRae and his wife, Kassia, were spotted in the dark sharing a raunchy moment in bed, clips of other housemates sharing some profound, sultry moments in the bathroom have emerged online.

Big Brother Naija's house has witnessed a recent surge of raunchiness, clips of Sooj, Nelly, Ozee and Victoria in the bathroom has gone viral. Photo credit: @official_queennelly/@official_sooj

Source: Instagram

A video of Sooj and Nelly kissing in the bathroom, kissing, touching and grinding on each other has gone viral.

The pair who recently began their ship were seen nibbling on each other's chest.

Video of Ozee and Victoria in bathroom

Another clip has also emerged online, this time featuring Ozee and Victoria. The pair was also spotted in the bathroom sharing a raunchy moment, just like their colleagues Sooj and Nelly did before them.

However, Sooj and Nelly's video has stirred more attention online. The BBNaija show is an adult-content reality TV program, and this isn't the first time housemates have been caught on camera getting raunchy with each other.

Here's the trending video of Ozee and Victoria:

This is the moment Sooj and Nelly were spotted in the bathroom together:

Clips of Sooj, Nelly, Ozee and victoria stirs

Here are some of the comments that trailed the clips:

@somaiccy:

"The fight hot oh🤣🤣 Abeg Ruth Won."

@official_tonipirez:

"Person wey say she no come house find love."

@arah.rani:

"Eeeh toilet fc classy in mud."

@neema_please:

"Wannixhandi we 📌I’m glad they didn’t bash ruthee for having a child too early they know what they are doing otherwise the whole of Nigeria would be crying wannixhandi till day 71."

@briandtanita:

"Ozee and Victoria???? This one shock me!"

@rosiedear5:

"Ahhhh Nelly wey been say she no fit do this kind thing for biggie house."

@gildasxaro:

"What’s Victoria name doing there?.. Y’all just want engagement."

@dehbombomm:

"Biggie you go get like 5 grandson and daughters this season."

@neema_please:

"Wannixhandi no loose guard my girls."

@_.poshyannie:

"Wawwu! Ozee and Victoria keh, that's serious."

BBNaija's Leo shares memorable fashion moment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Leo opened up about his remarkable fashion moment.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Leo, who got married this year, disclosed that he could not wear outfits that would make him uncomfortable because he wanted to please a fashion designer.

He further shared other interesting details about his fashion choices.

Source: Legit.ng