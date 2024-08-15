BBNaija Season 9 housemate Kassia, caused a stir following her reaction to DJ Flo’s interaction with her husband, Kellyrae

A video made the rounds showing the stylish way Kassia dragged DJ Flo away from her man as she appeared to get too cosy with him

The funny display caused a series of hilarious reactions from netizens, with some of them praising Kassia’s actions

BBNaija Season 9 star, Kassia, was captured on camera pulling away her colleague, DJ Flo, from her husband, Kellyrae.

Recall that at the start of the BBNaija No Loose Guard Season, the Double Kay pair (Kassia and Kellyrae) revealed to viewers that they were actually a married couple but that they weren’t going to be sharing that information with their fellow housemates.

Just recently, on the show, Kellyrae was spotted having a discussion with another housemate, DJ Flo, and they were both seen laughing.

Fans react as Kassia drags DJ Flo away from Kellyrae. Photos: @kassia_kx, @florachiedo1

As they laughed and Flo put her hand on Kelly’s shoulder, Kassia walked in and stood beside them. After a short moment, she dragged DJ Flo by the hand and away from her husband.

See the funny video below:

Netizens react to Kassia, Kellyrae and DJ Flo drama

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who reacted to what Kassia did to DJ Flo while she was discussing with her man. See them below:

accesories_by_tiffanyy:

“This is a different game in the history of big brother … they actually deserve the win and I’m more drawn to them dos o see self control, that’s something we lack in this day and time … they actually deserve to win.”

Haabsali:

“Kassia is smart 😂.”

Mzabbey1:

“Good one there 👏 always protect what you love ❤️.”

Daddysgirl_treasure_:

“I really love their game 😂 it’s a very difficult one. It can’t me me ooo i go don kiss my husband 😂.”

Symplie_nancie:

“The woman is guiding her property..... She no wan hear it was a mistake.”

Oluwabukolami_o:

“I love this type of game, first in the history of big brother😂😂.”

coollover960:

“Doublekay is so cool to watch. Our winner😍.”

Melly_beth:

“Protect your thing my dear😂.”

Garumalo2019:

“It’s the way Kassia stylishly dragged her away for me 😂😂😂.”

Nomakhosisenda:

“Kelly was a bodyguard bcz of Toby now it's Kassia's turn to be a bodyguard 😂.”

Folamiab:

“Chai ! When Toby wan hang ur neck, u dey laugh, now DJ FLO wan enter ur hubby, u turn monitoring spirit.”

sithelo646:

“She grabbed her hand and said lets go play football from nowhere, did dj flo say she wanted to play football?? NO. kassia just grabbed her and said lets go play fb😂, i laughed my bum off😂.”

Tobyforge flirts with Kassia

In other BBNaija news, Legit.ng earlier reported that a few days after the BBNaija No Loose Guard season premiered, housemates Toby Forge and Kassia made headlines after a video of their discussion went viral.

In a clip from the show, Toby was heard telling Kassia about his desire to get her pregnant. According to him, he likes her personality and wants to take her seriously.

As Toby shared his feelings with Kassia, the camera captured Kelly’s facial expression as he sat alone on a sofa.

Source: Legit.ng