BBNaija's Wanni has shared her opinion with one of her colleagues on the reality show, and it has sparked reactions

According to her, her colleagues are good people when she wants to compare them to past housemates like Cee-C, Neo and others who like fighting

Her colleague, Victoria who was listening to her however said that people were acting just to be in the good book of fans

Reality show star, Wanni Danbaki, has sparked reactions after she made a comparison between her colleagues on the reality show and past housemates.

The lady, who once spoke highly of her ex, said that her colleagues on season 9 edition of the reality show can't be compared to housemates of the All Stars edition.

BBNaija Wanni makes comparison with past housemates. Photo credit @wanni_twinny/@neo_akpofure/@ceec_official

Source: Instagram

In a video on X, she said that her colleagues were better than the likes of Cee-C, Neo, Tolanibaj, Angel who fight at every slight provocation.

Victoria replies Wanni

Victoria, another housemate, who was conversing with her, noted that people were just pretending.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her, they are trying to play safe just to be in the good book of fans who will vote for them.

Recall that Cee-C, one of the housemates Wanni compared to her colleagues, fought with more than two others on the reality show.

She fought with IIebaye and Pere several times before the show ended.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Wanni said. Here are some of the comment below:

@MachalaDoctor:

"Going to week two and not a single argument, true colours go soon start to dey fly."

@AkporieO64324:

"Victoria my love. Soft spoken and non problematic. We love u. Give us more , we know u can shine more. #Bbnaija #bbnaija2024."

@LindaMo0216:

"I just love Victoria, she always mind her business."

@BlessingBlexcut:

"The play is because of housemates evicting themselves. Let biggy change it I beg we want fighting."

@marie_jhane20:

"May these housemates sha dey put respect for my Ceec name o."

@kejimorenike01:

"Which one be they are good people, Ceec and Angel are good people too."

@Abbietrends:

"Victoria is right, they are all playing safe."

@AlexDaniel93825:

"Calling other housemates necessary?? Hmmm."

@Belbabyplus:

"Abeg make una keep CEEC out of una mouths."

@coolgurlforsur:

"They haven't even started lol."

@PrincessBee_SA:

"Biggie better bring the Parrot."

BBNaija's Wanni makes loud noise

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates Shaun and Wanni sparked an uproar on social media over their recent actions.

A video made the rounds online of Shaun using his fingers to ‘play’ with Wanni under the covers.

The viral clip triggered a series of reactions from fans of the show, with some bashing the two housemates.

Source: Legit.ng