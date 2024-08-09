Big Brother Naija housemate Shaun Okojie has revealed his thoughts on friendship with Wanni in the house

The No Loose Guard star has caught the interest of many following his association with the twin pair Wanni and Handi

A viral video showed the model discussing why he chose to be with one of the twins as he spoke about their possible outcome

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Shaun Okojie has finally opened up about why he is in close friendship with Wanni, one of the twins in the house.

Shaun and Wanni happened to be the fans’ favourite couple, following the manner the male counterpart always involves his love interest’s twin sister, Handi, in their relationship.

BBNaija Shaun opened up on his ship with Wanni. Credit: @wannixhandi, @shaunokojie

Source: Instagram

A viral clip sighted by Legit.ng online showed Shaun discussing his reasons for choosing to be friends with Wanni with another housemate.

According to the model, he didn’t choose the twin because it was his easiest choice, but it was a decision he made, and he was happy about it.

He further revealed that he hopes Wanni understands so they can be on the same page.

“I didn’t choose to be with Wanni because it was the easiest choice. I have made my decision, and I’m happy with it; if she understands that, then there’s nothing to worry about..”

Watch the video below:

BBNaija Shaun spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

noraamponsah4472:

"You are welcome ooo our ship sweet die."

wm_phyna_khosi_ade_wannixhandi:

"Ahbeg I don’t like this ship, I want Wanni to be alone with her sister, the energy is always high when dey are together, Shaun for the girls, Wanni x handi for the money."

toyinbotty:

"Abi make I join d shipper group."

sash_gram:

"Haibooooooo!!!! Mennnn?!! Eishhhhhhh fear men Sisi!! Fear men!"

ekyekpenyong:

"And if u have d opportunity u will sleep with the two sisters, oga, maintain one lane, vibing or wetin."

nyarkoa56:

"That thing needs to be clear by Ebuka cos he can’t come and play with my girls."

Wanni makes loud sounds in bed with Shaun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija No Loose Guard stars Shaun and Wanni made social media headlines for their acts of intimacy on the show.

The reality show, which had only aired for six days at the time, got Nigerians talking after Shaun and Wanni were seen having a private moment under the covers.

In the viral video, Shaun, from the Shatoria pair, was seen under the covers with Wanni from the Wanni and Handi pair. The male housemate appeared to have been using his fingers to ‘play’ with his female colleague.

Source: Legit.ng