Ndi Nne, the Aunt and Niece pair have emerged as the winning pair of the second Big Brother Naija Head of House challenge

Recall that the first HoH challenge was won by Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe, kids of politician Ozumba Mbadiwe

The Big Brother Naija 9 show began on Sunday, July 28, 2024, and this is their 2nd Hoh challenge

The Ndi Nne pair has not come to play in the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season, but they have just been announced as the winners of the second Head of Hosue challenge.

As opposed to the usual way of playing the Head of Hosue games, the game of luck, this time, they had to play a ballot game, in which each of the now 26 housemates voted for the pair they wanted to win the HOH challenge.

Nne and Chinne win HoH battle. Credit: @pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

After all the pairs voted, the Ndi Nne pair was chosen to win the Head of Hosue challenge. Although no immunity is attached to the position, the winners get to live in the HoH condo and have chosen DoubleKay, the married couple, as their guests.

See how housemates voted here:

This is an amazing feat, as it would be recorded as the pair's second major win. On the very first day in the house, they won the custodian challenge.

Reactions to Ndi Nne's win

See how some lovers of BBN reacted to their win:

@teeto__olayeni:

"These people carry Grace."

@beautyby_vivienne:

"So na nndine don win bayi."

@dontfw.idas:

"they’re going home on Sunday. No immunity for hoh this season."

@beccabankz__:

"That niece is too smart with her 8 eyes."

@ellpromisaa:

"Omo these two. Like play like play ndi nne go collect the money."

@omono_o:

"God why."

