Where was Dukes of Hazzard filmed? Filming locations revealed

The Dukes of Hazzard is an American action comedy television series created by Gy Waldron. The show premiered on 26 January 1979 to 8 February 1985, with a total of seven of seven seasons consisting of 147 episodes. The show follows the adventures of two young male cousins, Luke and Bo Duke, who live in rural Georgia and are on probation for moonshine-running. But where was The Dukes of Hazzard filmed?

The Dukes of Hazzard is a fun, exciting, action-packed ride that brings back the nostalgia and excitement of the original television show. If you are a fan of this iconic franchise, there are plenty of good reasons why you might want to know the filming locations of The Dukes of Hazzard.

Where was Dukes of Hazzard filmed?

The Dukes of Hazzard was consistently among the top-rated television shows in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The series' scenes were mainly filmed in Georgia and California. Some additional scenes were shot in Atlanta streets and various other locations across the state. Here are some significant places where the series’ scenes were captured.

Covington, Georgia, USA

The first five episodes of the series were filmed in Covington before production moved to California. The location had a small Dukes of Hazzard museum in the back of the A Touch of Country cafe, which has been a major tourist attraction for Dukes of Hazzard fans.

Conyers, Georgia, USA

Conyers is the county seat of Rockdale County in Georgia, United States. The city is 24 miles east of downtown Atlanta and is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. The first several episodes of The Dukes of Hazzard, as well as some of the show's rural and town scenes, were also filmed here.

Social Circle, Georgia

Social Circle is a city in southern Walton County, extending into Newton County, in the U.S. state of Georgia, 45 miles east of Atlanta. This small town was another filming location for early episodes. It captured the rural vibe for various outdoor and car chase scenes, adding to the mix of Georgia locations used to portray Hazzard County.

Agoura Hills, California

Agoura Hills is a city in the Santa Monica Mountains region of Los Angeles County, California, United States. The rolling hills and countryside of Agoura Hills provided the perfect backdrop for more of the show’s fast-paced car chases, and this location was heavily used for outdoor action sequences.

Valencia, California

Valencia is a neighbourhood in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, California. It was another key location for outdoor scenes, particularly those involving high-speed car chases and stunts. Some of General Lee's most memorable jumps were filmed in Valencia. The rural and semi-rural areas of Valencia were often used to depict the backroads of Hazzard County.

Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank, California

Warner Bros. Studio is one of the most iconic studios in the world. It was the series' main indoor filming location.

A grand brick-faced façade that stands at the northwest end of Midwest Business Street often appeared as the Hazzard County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office on The Dukes of Hazzard. The edifice is famous for much more than being Boss Hogg’s former stomping grounds.

San Fernando Valley, California

The San Fernando Valley is an urbanized valley in Los Angeles County, California. Its wide-open spaces allowed for extensive car chase sequences, and various action scenes, including car jumps and stunts, were filmed there.

Newhall, California

Newhall is the southernmost and oldest community in the city of Santa Clarita, California. It was another spot where car chases and action sequences were frequently filmed.

Lake Sherwood, California

Lake Sherwood is an unincorporated community in the Santa Monica Mountains in Ventura County, California. After the production moved to California, Lake Sherwood became a primary filming spot for rural scenes. Many of the show’s iconic car chases, including those with General Lee, were shot in this area.

Thousand Oaks, California

Thousand Oaks is the second-largest city in Ventura County, California, located in the northwestern part of Greater Los Angeles. It was one of several locations in California State that helped depict the fictional Hazzard County after production moved from Georgia.

Santa Clarita, California

Santa Clarita is a California city north of Los Angeles. It's known for the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park, with many roller coasters. Santa Clarita was one of the key locations in California that contributed to the show's action-packed sequences. It was used for various outdoor scenes, including car chases and stunts that required expansive, rugged terrain.

Walt Disney's Golden Oak Ranch, California

Golden Oak Ranch is an 890-acre movie ranch owned by the Walt Disney Studios subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company that serves as a filming location and backlot. Many scenes involving farmhouses, fields, and general outdoor activities were filmed here.

The wooded areas of the ranch were used for scenes that required a forested backdrop. Additionally, some of the iconic jumps made by General Lee could have been filmed at the ranch.

Oxford College, Oxford, Georgia

Oxford College is located in Oxford, Georgia, on Emory University's original campus. It was used in the early episodes of The Dukes of Hazzard, especially during the first season, when the show was still being filmed in Georgia. The college's picturesque campus and buildings served as stand-ins for various locations in the fictional Hazzard County.

The famous shot of the airborne General Lee, the Duke cousins' muscle car, was filmed at nearby Oxford College.

Paramount Ranch, Agoura, California

Paramount Ranch is a historic film and television production location in the Santa Monica Mountains of Conejo Valley, near Agoura Hills, California. Recognised for its once picturesque old Western town set, it served as the backdrop for the Dukes of Hazard series.

How many of The Dukes of Hazzard episodes were filmed in Georgia?

The first five episodes of The Dukes of Hazzard were filmed in Georgia. Street scenes for the county seat are actually from Covington, Georgia, which has a small Dukes of Hazzard museum in the back of the A Touch of Country cafe.

Where can I watch The Dukes of Hazzard?

The Dukes of Hazzard can be watched on several streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple iTunes and Vudu.

When was Dukes of Hazzard banned?

In 2015, The Dukes of Hazzard was cancelled from airing due to its use of the Confederate flag.

Why did The Dukes of Hazzard end?

The Dukes of Hazzard ended in 1985 after seven seasons due to a combination of factors, including declining ratings, cast disputes, and creative fatigue.

Is Duke Hazzard based on a true story?

The Dukes of Hazzard is not based on a true story. The show is a fictional television series created by Gy Waldron, inspired by the 1975 film Moonrunners, which Waldron also wrote and directed.

The Dukes of Hazzard is among the best television series created by Gy Waldron. The first five episodes of the series, which began airing in January 1979, were filmed in Georgia, and all subsequent episodes were filmed in southern California. These locations brought the fictional Hazzard County to life, combining the Southern charm of Georgia with the rugged landscapes of California. This answers the question many fans ask, "Where was The Dukes of Hazzard filmed?"

