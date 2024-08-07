Big Brother Naija season 9 housemate Kellyrae trended following the moment he witnessed in the house

A viral video on TikTok captured when Kellyrae's wife, Kassia, and another housemate, Toby Forge, were engaged in a sweet, playful moment

Kellyrae's reaction to the romantic scene spurred laughter online as he couldn't believe how free his wife was with another man

A viral video online saw the moment BBNaija season 9 married housemate Kellyrae opened his mouth in disbelief as his wife, Kassia, engaged in an amorous play with another housemate, Toby Forge.

In the clip sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok, Kassia was sitting on the parlour floor with Toby Forge standing behind her and holding her hand. They conversed in a sweet, playful manner that made the married woman laugh enthusiastically.

BBNaija Toby Forge and Kassia recent moment took Kellyrae off guard. Credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Her spouse, Kellyrae, can be seen reacting in shock as the situation unfolded, While the camera captured his mouth wide open

Legit.ng reported that the married couple's strategy for the reality TV show game is to deceive housemates and play as best friends.

Watch the video below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija housemates became moody after they were all put up for possible eviction.

On Monday, August 5, Biggie announced to the housemates that they were all up for possible eviction come Sunday.

Like the previous week, only the bottom four pairs would be asked to leave the house, which caused the housemates to be sad.

Wanni makes loud sounds in bed with Shaun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season 9 stars Shaun and Wanni have made social media headlines for their acts of intimacy on the show.

The reality show, which had only aired for six days at the time, got Nigerians talking after Shaun and Wanni were seen having a private moment under the covers.

In the viral video, Shaun, from the Shatoria pair, is seen under the covers with Wanni from the Wanni and Handi pair. The male housemate appeared to have been using his fingers to ‘play’ with his female colleague.

Source: Legit.ng