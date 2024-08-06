Big Brother Naija housemates have once again been put in a gloomy mood as all of them are up for possible eviction

On Monday, August 5, Biggie announced to the housemates that they were all up for possible eviction come Sunday

Like the previous week, only the bottom four pairs would be asked to leave the house, which has caused the housemates to be sad

It is not a good time for the housemates in Big Brother Naija season 9, "No Loose Guard," as they have all been imprisoned for possible eviction.

In the past, the show contestants had the power to determine who would be up for eviction, leaving the rest to the voters.

However, things are being done differently this time, as all housemates except the custodians, Streeze, and the immunity holders, Mbadiwe Twins, have been put up for possible eviction.

This also means that the Heads of House, Ndi Nne, are also up for eviction, as their position does not cover their immunity, which has never happened on the show.

The fate of all those up for eviction has been left to the voters, as a pair or two out of the bottom four will be escorted out of the show.

Tensions are now so high in the house that housemates wonder what their fates will become on the next eviction day.

Reactions to update on housemates

Team Tami, Chekas, and More face eviction

The BBNaija No Loose Guard season’s first eviction show surprised fans after its host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced it.

The presenter announced that, unlike popular opinion, there would be an eviction during the show's first week.

Ebuka went on to list the four pairs up for eviction based on the show's viewers' lowest votes.

