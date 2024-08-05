The ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show has come with some interesting moments for its viewers which keep them interested daily

In one of their fun times, a housemate Chizoba was asked to give a suggestive dance move on the laps of another housemate Kellyrae

Though the housemate is a married man, he does not mind the act and he even asks for more time with Chizoba

A Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemates, Chizoba Chigbo and Kellyrae Sule, had a good time as the former gave the latter a suggestive lap dance.

In the video, Chizoba sat on Kellyrae's thighs and rolled her waist on his private area which he enjoyed. While she engaged in this act, Kellyrae said he wanted her to do it more.

Other housemates also noted that Chizoba wasn't rolling her waist properly on his lap and it got other housemates laughing.

At a point, Kellyrae asked her to move close to his private organ so that he could feel the sensation of her backside.

He is married to a co-housemate, Kassia. According to some viewers, Kellyrae does not want other housemates to know that he is a married man.

However, others feel his actions in the house can lead to their divorce when they leave the season nine edition of the show.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Check out what some netizens have said about Chizoba and Kelly's dance video below:

@iloh_precious:

"Confuse your enemies. Double kay."

@tochy_vee:

"He doesn’t want the housemates to know what's up."

@nelly_mwilah:

"He doesn't want them to suspect (he is married)."

@oyindamola_akinnifesi21:

"The couple fit divorce for Big Brother house."

@amanda05_love27:

"This is part 2 of their game."

@sparkels1218:

"The game players. Confuse them."

