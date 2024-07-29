Nelly, One of the new housemates recently admitted into the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) House season 9, trends online as fans dig up details about her past

An old clip of her featuring in a music video with Afro-fusion star Wizkid as one of the pole dancers has gone viral

During the BBNaija opening ceremony, when Nelly was welcomed on stage by Ebuka with her partner, she spoke about her raunchy past and how she intends to use it to her advantage

Season 9 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show started recently and is set to last over three months.

However, the drama that the show promised to deliver had already started. Hours after one of the show's housemates, Nelly was admitted into the house, details about her past emerged online.

An old video of one Nelly featuring in Wizkid's music video as a pole dancer has gone viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Nelly's entry with her pair into the BBNaija house and some of the details she shared about herself.

Meet BBNaija's season 9's pole dancer

When she went on stage with her partner, Anita, she spoke to Ebuka about her plans in the house and how she intends to use everything in her arsenal to win.

She revealed that she's a pole dancer and loves to bring her raunchy effect to the fore. In reaction to Nelly's comments, netizens dug up clips of Nelly, one of which was a video of her and Wizkid.

See images of Nelly and Wizkid below:

Reactions as old snaps of Nelly and Wizzy trend

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

Ebuka takes tour of Biggies’ colourful house

The video of the new house where the housemates of BBNaija Season 9 will stay for the next ten weeks has emerged.

In the video, Ebuka, the show host, takes a tour of the colourful house, which has several compartments.

According to him, the closet for Season 9 was the biggest in the reality show's history since its inception.

