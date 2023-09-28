BBNaija Level Up star, Chizzy, recently spoke about his friend and former love interest who was on BBNaija All Stars, Doyin

The businessman explained what it’s like to be friends with Doyin and the expectations she has from them

Chizzy also spoke on Doyin’s time on the BBNaija All Stars show after knowing her from the Level Up season

The BBNaija All Stars show got viewers talking for many reasons and one of the housemates on their lips was Doyin who was formerly on the Level Up season.

Just recently, her co-star on the Level Up show, Chizzy, spoke with Legit.ng’s Owolawi Taiwo on what it is like being friends with Doyin.

Recall that Chizzy and Doyin were love interests during the Level Up season before they finally settled as friends.

According to the businessman, Doyin is easily misunderstood. He explained that when she is friends with someone, she gives it her all and expects the same in return.

He said:

“People misunderstand Doyin. If she’s your friend, she will go any length to protect you and she lives with expectation as your friend, when she’s putting 100, don’t put 90, put 100, anything less will get her angry because she knows she has always got your back as your friend.”

Doyin gave us a show - Chizzy speaks on her being on BBNaija All Stars

During the interview, Chizzy disclosed that Doyin gave BBNaija All Stars’ viewers a show. According to him, once a person is able to remain a trending topic online, whether for positive or negative reasons, they are still in the news.

“Doyin gave us a show, it’s not easy because if you visit Twitter, her name is there, if you check online anybody that didn’t give us a show, you won’t see them trending. If she’s trending, whether negative or positive, she’s giving us something”, he said.

Mercy doesn’t stand a chance

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chizzy shared his thoughts on who is likely to win the BBNaija All Stars season.

It is no longer news that Mercy Eke has been seen as a tough competition for the housemates considering that she was the winner of BBNaija Pepper Dem season.

However, BBN Level Up star, Chizzy, does not think Mercy stands a chance of winning for the second time. According to the businessman, Mercy might get to the end but she won’t win.

