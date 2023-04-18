BBNaija Level Up star, Chizzy, recently caused a buzz on social media after he unveiled his latest business

The reality show star shared a video online as he revealed that he had started a steel business, Chizzy Steel Enterprises

The news rocked social media as many BBNaija fans trooped to his page to show him love and congratulate him

BBNaija Level Up star, Chizzy, has now made the news after he unveiled his new business on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, via his Insta stories, the BBTitans Rider revealed to fans that he had launched his steel business.

The reality show star shared a video showing a bit of the business which he named Chizzy Steel Enterprises.

Fans react as Chizzy BBNaija unveils new steel business. Photos: @chizzyofficial

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Fans praise BBNaija star Chizzy as he starts steel business

The news of Chizzy’s new business venture soon spread on social media and it raised a series of congratulatory messages for the reality show star. Some of them called him smart while others noted that it was a profitable business.

Read some of their comments below:

Emeldaches:

“Big business o, congrats dear.”

Splendour.wise:

“Chizzy nwannem.”

daisy__online:

“Congratulations.”

justvee_:

Good business idea”

gonzoskincare:

“Business man.”

kelseysegun:

“Congratulations chizzy.”

princess_happiness_:

“Chizzy nwanem indeed God has done it for you,God will crown your little beginning just watch the process,great man.”

call_me_gratitude:

“Congratulations chizzy nwannem.”

adenike_olayinka_:

“Congratulations dear.”

“Gorgeous_deyy:

“Congratulations bro.”

elegant_debbie_ushering_:

“Congrats bro am super proud of you”

Vichudio:

“Congratulations chizzy”

maryochonogor:

“Congrats man like chizzy”

boly_bae:

“Congratulations best rider”

terrymaxwell753:

“Well done and congratulations.”

theb_est233:

“Big one.”

Fans gift BBTitans Ebubu N2m, other gifts

Nigerian former Big Brother Titans housemate Ebuka Chukwu, who goes by the nickname Ebubu, is trending online because of the funny dance steps he displayed during his homecoming.

In a trending video, Ebubu was seen turning up big time during a recent visit to his hometown in Anambra state.

On his arrival, the reality TV star was gifted a two million naira cheque by his fans, the Ebubu Warriors.

However, the hilarious dance moves the BBTitan was seen doing at his homecoming were what got people talking.

Source: Legit.ng