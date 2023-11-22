BBNaija reality star Ilebaye has sent a message to her critics, stating she remains the only winner of the All Stars edition

Ilebaye also shared a clip of her using a dollar bill as a tissue to wipe her eyes, implying she was making money despite being criticised

The reality star's action has left netizens talking as it comes after she and Phyna unfollowed each other on Instagram

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars winner Ilebaye Precious Odiniya has clapped back at her many.

The drama started after Ilebaye took to her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, to reaffirm her status as the sole winner of All-Stars edition.

She tweeted:

"At the end of the day, there’s only one Winner of BBN ALL STARS as far as I’m concerned. So keep talking, while I keep cashing out."

Her tweet was, however, perceived as a dig at her fellow reality stars who have openly criticised her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Phyna and Ilebaye unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Ilebaye also took to her Snapchat account to share a video of her casually using a dollar bill as a tissue to wipe her eyes, implying that she was financially successful.

People react to Illebaye video

Some netizens took to the comment section to knock the reality star over her actions. See some of the comments below:

gbemi_f:

“Trend” with caution ? Really?"

mdjorm:

"Well, she's still the winner !!!"

ellaazdelicacies:

"Issokay. Just grateful I don’t do celebrity favs especially these BBN children."

gl.ory3149:

"Keep crying dollars dear nd let them cry tears purrrr."

mheenarh__:

"But honestly Baye is handling this fame thing well, no unnecessary drama or b€€f. I love that."

ada_obodoukwu:

"Well Stars don’t struggle to shine they shine effortlessly."

Ilebaye sprays dollars on Mercy Eke

Legit.ng previously reported that Ilebaye and Mercy Eke trended over a video of them partying hard at a nightclub.

Ilebaye’s outpouring of love for Mercy caught the attention of many netizens.

In the clip, Ilebaye, who won N120m at the All Stars edition, was seen raining $100 bills on Mercy as her BBNaija colleague danced.

