BBNaija star Doyin has explained why she stopped talking to her former friend and colleague IIebaye a few months ago

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng, Doyin said IIebaye's actions pained her, and she felt lonely and mentally drained

She apologised for her actions and told her fans to forgive her if she had let them all down

Big Brother Naija All Stars Doyin David has apologised to her former friend IIebaye Odinya for dissociating with her a few months ago.

The two were close friends while they were on the All-Stars edition, but at a point, Doyin vowed never to talk to IIebaye again.

Explaining her reason for that action, Doyin said IIebaye betrayed her by pitching tent with the people she fought against because of her.

She also asked her fans to forgive her if she had disappointed them.

BBNaiaja Doyin apologises to IIebaye after cutting ties with her. Photo Credit @officiadoyin_/iIebayeee

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Doyin reveals she was pained and mentally drained by IIebaye's actions

Doyin added that she was hurt because IIebaye turned against her and took sides with Venita Akpofure.

The reality show star said that she felt drained and lonely, and craved companionship.

Doyin said her action did not make her a bad person, but it shows that she is also human.

See the clip of her apology here:

Fans react to the clip of BBN Doyin's apology

Netizens have reacted to the video of BBNaija's Doyin begging Iiebaye and her fans. Here are some of the comments below.

@realitytving:

"I was lashing out at Ilebaye in the house because I felt let down, imagine a scenario where you’re standing up for someone and you see them kee-ing with the people you were fighting for her."

@_tshowakazi_saneh:

"For you it's "human" but when others lash out its evil... anyway. God loves us all and wants us to turn to him and be saved. May God touch you all and guide you."

@nk_ugochukwu:

"I love this girl Doyin."

@hormotee17:

"Did she send ."

@nchi.creations:

"Are we still on this matter???"

@luv4jenny143:

"Do you also know how you made people feel with your words?"

@ibifaith:

"Are we still here? Thought we've moved passed this?"

@gypsy__life:

"Shalaye after how many years ."

BBNaija's Doyin says IIebaye is a strong force in the reality show

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Doyin revealed that IIebaye was a force to reckon with outside Biggie's house.

She further made it known that anyone ganging up against IIebaye was evicted from the show except for Pere, who made it to the final stage.

Fans reacted to her outburst and stated that those evicted from the show were not sent packing because of IIebaye but because they did not have enough votes.

Source: Legit.ng