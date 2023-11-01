The clip of Mercy receiving flowers and gifts had surfaced online as shippers claimed that Pere was the person who sent the things

Cartons of goodies, bouquets, toiletries and other items were displayed in the video on X, and Mercy was seen holding some flowers

However, BBNaija Pere tweeted to inform his fans that he didn't send any flowers and gifts to his lover Mercy

Big Brother Naija All Stars Pere Egbi has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to correct the notion that he sent some expensive gifts to his lover, Mercy Eke.

In the clip sighted on social media, some gifts, such as flowers, a hamper and boxes of other goodies, were seen in Mercy's house.

BBNaija Pere denies sending flowers to his love interest, Mercy Eke.

Source: Instagram

Mercy was seen opening a note as she burst into laughter. A violinist was playing a sweet melody in the background in the video.

Shippers claimed BBN Pere sent the gifts to Mercy

In another tweet, some shipper claims that the items were sent from Pere to his lover.

They thanked him for his generosity and for thinking about Mercy as the new month began.

They even composed a sweet response for Mercy to show her appreciation for everything she sent.

See the clip of the gifts Mercy received here:

Reactions trail Mercy's gift items

Netizens have reacted to the video of Mercy's gift from an unknown person and Pere's response to the items. Here are some of the comments below.

@Ojoma321

"This love dey blind eye."

@FruityofAbuja:

"Pere is an intentional man."

@Ojoma321:

"If ike enter studio dis time around him go begin cry, Pepper them."

@missginapromote

·" baby is spoiled. I love it for you my Queen. A good woman deserves only the finest treatment and things in life."

@Erica_Primkay:

"Mercy u people should stop playing with us na."

@ruthiessky

"And her name is "Mercy Eke" the tattoo is entering my eyes."

@Deji_Morafa:

"Why you dey lie."

@Sonicpsalm91

"We know your handwriting inlaw, don’t stop sending gift because my baby girl deserves all the enjoyment."

@BevArtist2:

I tire O .Said in my best Pidgin .Are you okay General .. and I am serious."

@PrimeQuote_:

"Why you dey lie respectfully."

@Sire__Gift:

"Then it’s who Pere? "

BBN Pere defends Mercy after saying fans didn't want her to win twice

According to a previous report from Legit.ng Pere had taken sides with his lover Mercy when she claimed people didn't support her so that he would win twice.

Mercy had cried and claimed that some people were against her and wouldn't support her in winning for the second time during the All-Stars edition.

Pere sent sweet, loving words to Mercy and told her more opportunities were coming for her to win more accolades.

Source: Legit.ng