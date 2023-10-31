BBNaija Ike has joined the lists of celebrities displaying their drip online with Kizz Daniel's My G challenge

He was interviewed by five-year-old content creator Kimso, who asked how much his fashion items were worth

Ike revealed he had a chain, bracelet and ring worth N5m, specially made glass which cost 500k, shoes 350k while his shirt and trousers were bought for 350k

Big Brother Naija All Stars Ike Onyema had joined the growing list of people jumping on Kizz Daniel's My G challenge. He was seen being interrogated by kid content creator Kimso, who asked him how much his drip was worth.

According to the reality show star, his fashion accessories, such as a bracelet, ring and chain were the most expensive. He bought them for N5 million. His pair of trousers and shirt were bought for N350k.

BBNaija Ike jumps on Kizz Daniel MY G challenge. Photo Credit @iam_ikeonyema

Source: Instagram

BBN Ike reveals he had a unique glass on him

Not done with the list, he added that his glass was specially made for him costing N500k. His earring was worth while his shoes were bought for N300k.

To sum up all his drip for the night, he was wearing more than N6 million worth of items. Fans applauded Onyema for being humble and not showing off his expensive lifestyle on social media.

See the clip of the interview here:

Fans react to Ike's My G challenge

Reactions have trailed the video of BBN Onyema's My G challenge. Many were wowed by how expensive the reality show star's items were worth. At the same time, some applauded Kimso for her brilliance. Here are some of the comments below.

@janemena:

"Awwww my ovaries but I shall not fall pregnant the third time."

@iam_ikeonyema:

"Welldone my baby ."

@its_tegadominic:

"See as I dey sheeezhhh… I refuse to shout my ovaries Abeg make I no enter wahala."

@siruti:

"Too cute ."

@timiagbaje:

"Love it."

@eloswager:

"Awwwn."

@quin_adesewa:

"Nah Kimso first start this thing as a baby ooo … I no won see say another small pikin don Dey do this things ooo."

@chuzzytina:

"And no body is talking about how sweet and humble Ike is."

@paycheeblaq:

"Why is Kimso liking everything."

@faith.angel1:

"I was just smiling all through."

