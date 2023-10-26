Fans have compared Beauty Tukura's birthday to that of Lee Min Hoo following the massive gifts she received

A video and pictures from the Korean movie star's birthday celebration in June are also trending online

Like Beauty, Lee also displayed the different birthday gifts he received from his fans and lovers

Legit.ng recently reported that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Beauty Tukura displayed the lovely birthday gifts she received from her fans and well-wishers on her social media timeline.

People compared Beauty and Lee Min Hoo's birthday gifts. Credit: @beautytukura @actorleeminhoo

Source: Instagram

Beauty posed for the camera with her gifts, which included money cakes, dolls, and flowers, among others.

The photos and videos left jaws dropping.

See her post below:

Why Netizens are comparing Beauty Tukura to Lee Min Hoo

The display of her many birthday gifts saw Nigerians comparing Beauty to popular Korean actor Lee Min Hoo, who also received numerous gifts from fans when he marked his birthday in June.

Check out the video and pictures showing the birthday gifts Lee Min Hoo received on his big day.

Reactions as fans compare Beauty Tukura to Lee Min Hoo

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

kingpexxie:

"Abi Lee min-ho Dey craze ?? Happy birthday my Queen."

odunayo_xxo:

"Lee min ho was found shaking."

simisanyaa:

"Naija lee mee hoo."

fashionkidsnigeria:

"It's giving Lee Min Ho."

xo_kemmie:

"Beauty Lee Min Haa."

_tohbee_o:

"Nigerian Lee min Ho (Female)Happy Birthday once again beautiful beauty."

iamodion:

"Lee min ho things. Happy belated birthday dear."

favorr_u:

"Lee min ho no reach biggest BET."

RosyMondar40630:

"The gift is gifting."

Video as Nollywood stars storm Kunle Afod's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yoruba actor Kunle Afod marked his 50th birthday on October 24 with a high-class party.

The party was star-studded, with many of Afod's colleagues and well-wishers in attendance.

A clip showed Afod, his wife and sons rocking matching 'aso ofi' traditional outfits while guests spotted attires sewn with the blue 'aso ebi' fabric picked specifically for the event.

Reacting, someone said:

“For this life, na by small body now ooo.. no b buy big body at all.... m glad to have small body too. Till I reach 50 una no go believe am."

Source: Legit.ng