Omashola Oburoh, one of the recently evicted guests in the Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show, has made clarification about a request he presented to Big Brother while still in the house

Before he was evicted, the housemate went to Big Brother to ask for financial assistance in anticipation of his wedding

Some of the housemates didn't believe he could make such an appeal from Big Brother

Reality show star Omashola Oburoh has stated that he was not joking when he approached Big Brother for financial help while he was on the reality show.

The former housemate had told Big Brother to loan him an undisclosed amount. He also begged for a private diary session to negotiate the amount needed and how to refund the money.

BBNaija star, Omashola speaks on loan request. Photo credit@sholzy23

Source: Instagram

He stated this in an interview granted to Pulse News after his eviction from the reality show.

Omashola states reason for asking Big Brother for a loan

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, Oburoh said he is aware Big Brother can grant his desire. He added that he is conscious that Big Brother gives people money, and when he does, he gives generously.

He mentioned how someone got a considerable amount from Big Brother in 2023.

Omashola says Big Brother is well-to-do

Oburoh also told the interviewer that Big Brother might be richer than Aliko Dangote because of the way he gives out money.

Speaking further, he noted that he would not tell Big Brother any amount so that it wouldn't be below his expectations.

Reactions trails Omashola's loan request

The video posted by the BBNaija star has generated reactions online. Legit.ng captures some of the reactions.

@1stladyijay:

"This boy na big brother headache ooo hahhaha e say him want loan"

@kingniixk:

"Man nor suppose talk this much biggie go dey wonder why him invite you come back house"

@sampety_:

"After the wedding I sha no wan hear respect our decision and give us space to get over the separation."

@_ampromis:

"Nothing biggie no go hear"

@angelicoberry:

"Jokes apart nobody should borrow to fund a wedding"

@xiana_ria:

"Big brother is just an employee the show is owned by shareholders like in a company"

@mhzsonia66:

"But you no generate money for biggie this season o. Na vote they give them money"

@kinson0003:

"Come to think of it! Borrow Loan to do Wedding"

@vyvyanzz:

"Baye for the money get ready to vote next week guyz"

@undefeated_yrn_:

"Gba Station lo ko Loor report ara ee ko lo gba two portion of rice eh"

BBNaija Omashola welcomes first child

Legit.ng has earlier reported that the reality star welcomed his first child last year. He shared a picture of himself popping a drink in celebration of the arrival of his baby boy.

He played Barry Jay's song, 'Muje' at the background as he announced the birth and gender of his baby.

Before the arrival of the infant, he had expressed concern over the possibility of not being a good father as he shared the sonogram of his baby.

